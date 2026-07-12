AP CM Chandrababu Naidu said the govt is monitoring the situation after a boat tragedy in Vietnam killed Indian tourists and that the bodies are being brought back. He also commented on the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, urging patience.

Vietnam Boat Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the state government is closely monitoring the situation following the boat tragedy near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of several Indian tourists. He also assured that the bodies of the victims are being brought back.

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The Chief Minister termed the incident "very tragic" and said all necessary steps were being taken in coordination with the authorities.

Addressing the press conference in Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "We are monitoring the situation very closely and have taken all necessary precautions. It is a very tragic incident; the bodies are being brought back."

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. The Embassy of India in Vietnam, in a list of the deceased, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam died in the speedboat tragedy. According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea.

Ram Mandir Donation Case

Further, Naidu said the Uttar Pradesh government is taking the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case seriously, adding that an investigation is underway, and urged people to wait for the probe's findings.

"The UP government is taking action. This was a long-standing issue. Now, some irregularities have occurred. The person involved has resigned, and an investigation is underway. The UP government is very serious about taking action, and that is exactly what is happening now. Therefore, everyone needs to wait a while. Some fraud has taken place. The government is very serious. We must allow some time; only then will the results emerge," he said.

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities. (ANI)