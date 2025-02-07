India's economic resurgence: BJP busts 15 myths about growth, jobs and milestones in post-COVID era

Bhartiya Janata Party has presented a comprehensive report on India's economy. The party has pushed back against allegations of economic mismanagement and presented data to refute claims about job losses, slow growth and rising inequality in the country.

Amid criticism by Opposition parties, the Bhartiya Janata Party has presented a comprehensive report on India's economy. The party has pushed back against allegations of economic mismanagement and presented data to refute claims about job losses, slow growth and rising inequality in the country.

Addressing the accusation that 2 crore jobs per year were not created, the party's report emphasized efforts in job generation and entrepreneurship, dismissing reports of massive unemployment. It also contested the narrative that India's average growth under the BJP lagged behind the UPA era, highlighting resilience in the face of global challenges.

On issues like declining real wages, household savings, and export share, the BJP argued that structural reforms and policy measures are driving long-term stability and growth, while rejecting concerns over increased reliance on Chinese imports and investment slowdowns.

Here's BJP's fact-check on myths about growth, jobs and milestones in post-COVID era.

Myth 1: PM Modi’s promise of 2 crore jobs a year contrasts with rising unemployment, as nearly half of the youth were jobless in 2022–23.

BJP's fact-check: In its report, the party mentioned that Under the UPA, only 2.9 crore jobs were created in a decade, while the NDA generated 17.9 crore jobs, including 4.6 crore in 2023-24 alone.

The report mentioned Female Workforce Participation rate, which rose by about 14% from 2018 to 2023. The report further stated that the number of startups surged from 452 in 2013 to 1.59 lakh by 2024, generating 17.2 lakh jobs.

It also mentioned that over 14 crore youth have been trained under Skill India, and the PM Internship Scheme 2025 aims to train and place 1 crore students in internships with India’s top 500 companies over the next five years.

Myth 2: India's average growth under the BJP is 6%, down from 7.6% during the UPA era, pushing the country into a middle-income trap.

BJP's fact-check: The BJP has countered the INC's growth claims, stating that the UPA's 7.6% growth was largely driven by the global boom from 2004-08 and masked a decline to 5.6% by 2012-13 due to corruption and fiscal mismanagement.

The UPA's average growth rate over its decade in power (2004-2014) was 6.8%, compared to the NDA’s 8.4% from 2014-2024. The BJP also criticized the UPA's reliance on reckless borrowing, which led to a ballooning current account deficit and 9.3% inflation.

The report said that despite global challenges like the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, India's GDP growth is projected at 6.4% for 2024-25, the highest among major economies. The Economic Survey 2024-25 estimates growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for FY25-26, aligning with IMF projections.

BJP's report also mentioned that Digital India has driven a surge in digital transactions from 2.2 billion in 2013-14 to over 208.5 billion in 2024. Additionally, 500 million bank accounts were opened under PMJDY, highlighting inclusive growth.

The JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) enabled ₹27,442 crore in DBT payments to 11.42 crore beneficiaries during the peak of COVID-19 in just 24 days. The Financial Inclusion Index also rose from 53.9 in 2021 to 64.2 in 2024, reflecting broader financial access.

It added that between 2014-15 and 2022-23, 24.82 crore people have risen out of multidimensional poverty, reflecting significant progress under the Modi administration.

BJP also called out UPA's 'phone-a-loan' scandal & banking crisis, mentioning that the UPA government triggered one of India's worst non-performing asset crises.

The 'phone-a-loan' scam fueled a surge in bad loans that crippled businesses and financial institutions. By 2018, NPAs soared to 11.6% of gross advances, rooted in poor lending decisions from 2008-2014.

High-profile defaulters like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Mehul Choksi thrived in this lax regulatory environment. The absence of a structured bankruptcy mechanism worsened the crisis, which was only addressed with the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016.

Myth 3. Under the Modi government, real wages have fallen, household savings hit a 47-year low, consumption growth dropped to a 20-year low, and household debt is rising. Income inequality is now reportedly worse than during the British Raj.

BJP's fact-check: The report has mentioned that the rise in household debt under the Modi government is attributed to increased credit access and a higher number of borrowers, rather than rising debt per individual.

The sharp drop in net household savings and higher liabilities reflect greater investments in physical assets like real estate and automobiles, alongside more education loans and spending on experiences. Income brackets have widened, with an 8.1% rise in those earning ₹5–10 lakh and a 3.8% increase in the ₹10–20 lakh range.

Wealth generation has also reached rural areas, with 9 out of 10 rural entrepreneurs being first-generation business owners. Additionally, real estate investments have surged, driving a 21% increase in average residential property prices across India's top seven cities.

Myth 4. Under the Modi government, exports' share of GDP fell below 20% even before COVID-19, down from 25.2% at the end of the UPA era.

BJP's fact-check: The report has highlighted that India's export sector has shown a strong post-pandemic recovery under the Modi government. The share of exports in GDP rose from 18.7% in 2020-21 to 21.85% in 2022-23, with goods exports increasing from 10.9% to 13.3% and services exports growing 11.6% year-on-year, reaching $709.84 billion from 2014–24, compared to $305 billion during the UPA era.

Total exports hit a record $776 billion in FY 2022-23, up from $472 billion in 2013. The decline in export share relative to GDP is attributed to India’s rapid economic growth and global disruptions like the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

It emphasized that India has emerged as a global manufacturing hub, with electronics exports hitting $3.58 billion in December 2024 and 99.2% of mobile phones sold in India now locally produced. Defense exports surged 1,555%, from ₹900 crore in 2013-14 to ₹14,000 crore in 2021-22, while pharmaceutical exports grew from $15.07 billion to $27.85 billion.

Automobile exports also rose 15.17% year-on-year, and organic product exports more than doubled to $494.80 million in 2023-24. The biotechnology sector expanded from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections of reaching $300 billion by 2030, driven by initiatives like Make in India and the PLI schemes.

Myth 5. India's industrial dependence on China has grown, with imports rising 83% since 2019-20, while exports to China increased by just 17%.

BJP's fact-check: The report has mentioned that Make in India and PLI schemes are driving India's push for self-sufficiency, reducing reliance on Chinese imports, especially in electronics and pharmaceuticals.

The electronics sector is projected to hit $300 billion by 2025-26, while the pharmaceutical PLI scheme is cutting dependence on Chinese APIs. These efforts are gradually narrowing the trade gap with China, marking current reliance as a transitional phase.

It further highlighted that India is also diversifying trade partnerships, with exports to China dropping 22.44% in August 2024 as focus shifts towards the US, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Europe. New free trade agreements have been signed to reduce overdependence on China and build a more balanced trade portfolio.

Myth 6. Since 2014, investments (Gross Fixed Capital Formation) have averaged 29%, slightly lower than the UPA era, where they consistently exceeded 30%.

BJP's fact-check: Its report mentioned that India's investment landscape has significantly improved under the Modi government, with the Ease of Doing Business ranking jumping from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019, driven by pro-business reforms. FDI inflows surged to $52.2 billion annually in the first four years, far exceeding the $18.2 billion average under UPA I and $38.4 billion under UPA II.

The highest FDI during the UPA era was $22.3 billion in 2008-09, whereas the Modi government set a record with $60.08 billion in 2016-17. Gross Fixed Capital Formation rose from ₹32.78 lakh crore in 2014-15 to ₹54.35 lakh crore in 2022-23 (at constant 2011-12 prices). Additionally, the NPA crisis saw significant improvement due to the NDA’s targeted reforms.

The report also stressed on inefficient utilisation of investments under the UPA, strong post-pandemic rebound and increased foreign direct investments.

Myth 7. Modi Government has cut funding for key welfare schemes, weakening social safety nets and widening inequality, leaving millions without adequate support.

BJP's fact-check: Debunking the myth around welfare schemes, the BJP report mentioned that Modi Government has significantly bolstered social welfare initiatives, offering comprehensive life and health coverage alongside increased pension support.

The PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) provide affordable life and disability insurance with coverage up to ₹2 lakh. Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) ensures annual health coverage of ₹5 lakh per eligible family.

Additionally, the PM Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) scheme offers a ₹3,000 monthly pension for unorganized workers post-60, with the government contributing 50%.

Myth 8. India's ranking on 2024 Global Hunger Index declined to 105th out of 127 countries, reflecting a steady worsening in its position.

BJP's fact-check: The report talked about experts' discrediting the Global Hunger Index (GHI) for its flawed methodology, noting it oversimplifies hunger by relying on indirect indicators like child mortality, which are influenced by factors beyond food access.

It mentioned that studies, including a 2021 IJMR report, highlight that GHI doesn't measure actual hunger, food intake, production, or distribution, making it unreliable.

The index's reliance on an opinion poll of just 3,000 people in a country of 1.4 billion further undermines its credibility. It stressed further that GHI's 'Proportion of Undernourished Population” is based on a small, unrepresentative sample of 3,000 people, failing to reflect India’s nutrition progress.

Countries like Belarus and Bosnia, ranked higher, have smaller populations and fewer challenges. Pakistan, despite severe economic and food crises, also ranks above India, highlighting the GHI’s flawed assessment.

Myth 9. The Modi Government has weakened MGNREGA by cutting budgets, limiting access, and neglecting wage growth, undermining its role in rural employment and poverty relief.

BJP's fact-check: BJP's report has highlighted that MGNREGA remains fully funded and demand-driven under the Modi Government, with additional funds allocated as needed to ensure no worker is denied employment. Unlike previous administrations, funding has never been a constraint. The UPA mismanaged MGNREGA, with a 2013 CAG report highlighting severe underutilization of funds in key states.

It further added that the Modi Government has curbed leakages through Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), geotagging of works, and electronic wage processing, ensuring transparency and timely payments.

Spending has consistently exceeded budget allocations, with a 55% increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaffirming the government's commitment to rural employment.

Myth 10. Manufacturing growth has averaged 5.8% since 2013-14, well below the NDA's 12-14% target.

BJP's fact-check: The report by BJP highlighted that Under UPA-II (2009-2014), the manufacturing sector struggled with an average growth rate of just 5.6%, even contracting by 0.7% in 2013-14. The sector's GDP share fell from 15.7% in 2012-13 to 14.9% in 2013-14. In contrast, Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative has revitalized manufacturing, particularly in electronics.

India’s electronics exports hit $3.58 billion in December 2024, with Apple exporting $12.8 billion worth of iPhones the same year. Now, 99.2% of mobile phones sold in India are locally made, with annual production reaching 325–330 million units.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with a ₹1.97 lakh crore outlay across 14 sectors, has further boosted growth, driving telecom equipment sales past ₹50,000 crore.

Also read: US deportation row: Foreign ministry says 487 presumed Indians with final removal orders (WATCH)

Myth 11. Agriculture growth has plummeted and remained volatile under Modi Government over the past decade.

BJP's fact-check: Contrary to claims of stagnation, India's agriculture sector under the NDA has shown robust growth, averaging 5% annually from FY17 to FY23, with 2% and 3.5% growth in early FY25, the report said.

It highlighted that the farmer incomes rose 5.23% annually, supported by schemes like PM KISAN, disbursing ₹3.45 lakh crore to 11 crore farmers. Agricultural credit tripled from ₹7.3 lakh crore in 2013-14 to ₹25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24.

The PMFBY crop insurance scheme saw a sixfold budget increase compared to UPA's NAIS, while Farmer Producer Organizations grew from 318 to 8,875 since 2014, reflecting stronger agricultural support.

Myth 12. Modi Government's promise of 'Achhe Din' has fallen flat, with inflation outpacing incomes and wage stagnation turning the slogan into a bitter irony.

BJP's fact-check: About the backlash of PM Modi's promise of 'Achhe Din', the report mentioned that despite global disruptions like the pandemic and conflicts, India maintained average inflation at 5.1% from 2014-24, compared to 8.2% during UPA’s 2004-14 tenure. Under UPA II (2008-14), retail inflation soared to 10.4%, peaking at 12% in 2011, while food inflation hit 20% in 2009-10.

In contrast, the BJP kept inflation near 5%, even during crises. Fuel prices were managed through excise cuts, while Congress-led states refused VAT reductions. The report further added that the rupee depreciated 17% under UPA (2012-14), but remained stable under BJP despite global pressures. Core inflation, once in double digits under Congress, dropped to 3.4% in 2024.

Myth 13. India's billionaires, notably Gautam Adani, have seen their wealth surge, while public sector banks bear the risks under the Modi Government.

BJP's fact-check: The report assured that government's policies focus on inclusive economic growth, leveraging private investments in key sectors like infrastructure, energy, and logistics, rather than favoring specific individuals like Gautam Adani.

It mentioned that the Adani Group's market rise reflects India’s improved business climate, marked by reduced compliances and a booming startup ecosystem.

Public sector banks, with record profits and low NPAs, show strengthened financial health. It highlighted that Adani's business growth began under the UPA, with major expansions from 2006 to 2012, including large coal and port acquisitions. Even INC leaders, like Ashok Gehlot, welcomed Adani’s ₹65,000 crore investment at the Rajasthan Summit.

Myth 14. The Modi Government has weakened key institutions like SEBI and RBI, while mishandling the IBC framework and the NPA crisis, undermining their authority and effectiveness.

BJP's fact-check: The BJP has reinforced institutional integrity, with the Supreme Court clearing the Modi Government in cases like the Rafale deal, the report stated. It added that unlike the INC, whose tenure was marred by scams like the Coal and 2G Spectrum scams, the BJP strengthened the RBI's autonomy, addressing the NPA crisis without political interference.

The report also highlighted initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana expanded financial inclusion, opening over 53 crore accounts. Additionally, SEBI's regulatory powers were enhanced, boosting market transparency and investor protection. In contrast, the UPA era saw reckless lending and institutional mismanagement, leading to financial instability.

Myth 15. BJP Government's tenure has been characterized by delays in releasing key datasets and efforts to discredit global indices.

BJP's fact-check: BJP's myth debunking report has highlighted that India’s decline in global opinion-based indices stems from flawed methodologies and perception biases. The government prioritizes data accuracy over rapid release, ensuring integrity for better policymaking. Instances where India was labeled 'Partially Free' also occurred during the Emergency and 1991-96 liberalization years, questioning index consistency.

The Modi government has enhanced data reliability through initiatives like the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and Digital India for improved data collection. While the UPA delayed releasing the 2011 Census, the Modi government published it in 2015. COVID-19 caused Census 2021 delays, but it is scheduled for 2025 as one of the largest data exercises.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Rahul Gandhi's voter list allegations; Calls it 'cover fire'

Latest Videos