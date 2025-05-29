A Delhi court summoned Tihar Jail's 2019 inquiry report on a life threat to VVIP chopper scam accused Christian Michel, after he claimed its findings contradicted witness statements. The court also questioned his cell placement.

The court noted that the accused, Christian Michel James, stated that the report's findings contradict the statements of witnesses.

The matter has been listed on June 6 for further hearing.

The court issued a bailable warrant against the jail superintendent for not filing the report despite receiving notice. However, during the hearing, the officer explained that the report was prepared but couldn't reach the court due to rainfall, leading the court to cancel the warrant.

The court questioned why James was kept in a cell adjacent to a desperate criminal and suggested that he should be kept with inmates accused of white-collar crimes.

Accused Christian Michel James through advocate Aljo K Joseph had moved an application on 30.04.2025 requesting for re-consideratoin of the findings of inquiry report of 29.08.201 filed by jail authorities.

Earlier, an inquiry report of August 29, 2019 was filed stating that a Detailed inquiry was undertaken in which it was concluded that there is no life threat to Christian Michel James.

An inquiry was conducted in 2019 after the alleged life attempts on Jamesh. An inquiry was initiated following an email recieved from British High commission.

This report was filed during hearing on the earlier application moved by James regarding his safety and security in Tihar Jail.

James is an accused in VVIP Chopper deal case. He was extradited to India.