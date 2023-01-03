Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days

    The Russian national, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was the chief engineer of a ship anchored off Odisha's Paradip port. He is the third Russian national to have been found dead in 15 days.

    Russian found dead off Odisha coast; third in the last 15 days
    Even as the investigation continues into the mysterious death of two Russian nationals in Odisha, another Russian national was found dead on Tuesday. 

    The Russian national, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was the chief engineer of a ship anchored off Odisha's Paradip port. The Marine police and other authorities are investigating the death. A final report will be available post-autopsy.

    Also Read: Russian envoy and Congress MP Manish Tewari in Twitter spat over mysterious Odisha deaths

    The 51-year-old was the chief engineer of MB Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip. He was found dead at around 4:30 am in his chamber.

    In the last 15 days, three Russian nationals have been found dead. Two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker who was a known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in southern Odisha's Rayagada town.

    While Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22, his friend Pavel Antov (65), who was one of the richest lawmakers in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24.

    Following their cremation, with their families consent, the Odisha Police collected the remnants for forensic examination. The Odisha Police also recorded the statements of two other Russian nationals, Turvov Mikhail and Pane Senko Natalia, and a tourist guide named Jitendra Singh. Curiously, while the police preserved Bidenov's viscera, the same was not done in Antov's case.

    Also Read: Russian lawmaker dies after fall from hotel window in Odisha; he was President Putin's critic

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
