Russian lawmaker dies after fall from hotel window in Odisha; he was President Putin's critic

Vladimir Bidenov and Pavel Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who, along with their guide Jitendra Singh, had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

The Russian embassy on Tuesday (December 27) said the Odisha police haven't yet found any criminal link in the death of two of its citizens at the same hotel in the state within two days. According to reports, Pavel Antov and Vladimir Bidenov died at the same hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district two days apart, triggering suspicions of a hit-job, as Russian President Vladimir Putin's critics have died in similar ways in Russia as well.

Recently, Pavel Antov, who was a lawmaker in Russia, had sent out a message criticising Russian attacks on Ukraine, but later retracted the statement. To note, Pavel was one of Russia's richest lawmakers.

According to local media, Pavel died after falling from the third floor of his hotel, two days after his fellow traveller was found dead there.

On Saturday, the Russian lawmaker was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel, police said, adding that they suspected it to be suicide as Antov was reportedly depressed after his friend's death.

On December 22, Vladimir Bidenov, Antov's co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel . He was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel, with a few empty wine bottles around him. When rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared him dead.

On Pavel Antov's death, a senior police officer said that it seemed to be a case of suicide, news agency PTI had reported, quoting a police office.

Two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, the officer said.