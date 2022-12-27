Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian lawmaker dies after fall from hotel window in Odisha; he was President Putin's critic

    Vladimir Bidenov and Pavel Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who, along with their guide Jitendra Singh, had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

    Russia lawmaker who died in Odisha was President Putin's critic; here's what embassy said AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    The Russian embassy on Tuesday (December 27) said the Odisha police haven't yet found any criminal link in the death of two of its citizens at the same hotel in the state within two days. According to reports, Pavel Antov and Vladimir Bidenov died at the same hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district two days apart, triggering suspicions of a hit-job, as Russian President Vladimir Putin's critics have died in similar ways in Russia as well.

    Recently, Pavel Antov, who was a lawmaker in Russia, had sent out a message criticising Russian attacks on Ukraine, but later retracted the statement. To note, Pavel was one of Russia's richest lawmakers.

    According to local media, Pavel died after falling from the third floor of his hotel, two days after his fellow traveller was found dead there.

    Also read: Mercury plummeting in North India triggers memefest; Check out

    On Saturday, the Russian lawmaker was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel, police said, adding that they suspected it to be suicide as Antov was reportedly depressed after his friend's death.

    On December 22, Vladimir Bidenov, Antov's co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel . He was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel, with a few empty wine bottles around him. When rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared him dead.

    Also read: Freak weather impacted world's refrigerator, but there is a bigger concern

    Vladimir Bidenov and Pavel Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who, along with their guide Jitendra Singh, had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

    On Pavel Antov's death, a senior police officer said that it seemed to be a case of suicide, news agency PTI had reported, quoting a police office.

    Two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, the officer said.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taiwan extends mandatory military service to 1 year citing China threat gcw

    Taiwan extends mandatory military service to 1 year citing China threat

    Freak weather impacted world's refrigerator, but global warming is a bigger concern

    Freak weather impacted world's refrigerator, but there is a bigger concern

    China alters Covid-19 policy to reopen borders, end travel quarantine from January 8

    China alters Covid-19 policy to reopen borders, end travel quarantine from January 8

    US embassy restricts Americans from visiting Islamabad's Marriott hotel, alerts terror attack - adt

    US embassy restricts Americans from visiting Islamabad's Marriott hotel, alerts terror attack

    Twitter 2022: From misinformation to free speech, crucial readings on effects of Elon Musk's takeover AJR

    Twitter 2022: From misinformation to free speech, crucial readings on effects of Elon Musk's takeover

    Recent Stories

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    PM Modi brother Prahlad Modi family injured in a car accident near Mysuru Report gcw

    PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in a car accident near Mysuru: Report

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Was missing red-ball cricket in general - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh-ayh

    'Was missing red-ball cricket in general' - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams schedule announced; to begin from January 2 - adt

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams schedule announced; to begin on January 2

    Taiwan extends mandatory military service to 1 year citing China threat gcw

    Taiwan extends mandatory military service to 1 year citing China threat

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon