Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

Images have been doing the rounds on social media of what is being claimed as recoveries made by the Income Tax department during a raid on the Boudh Distillery Private Limited in Odisha. Income tax sleuths reportedly seized cash worth Rs 50 crore during the raids on the distillery and other places linked to it. Coordinated operations were conducted simultaneously at locations associated with the distillery in Boudh, Bolangir, Rayagada, and Sambalpur. Raids were also conducted in Kolkata and Ranchi in connection with the Boudh distillery case.

According to media reports, the tallying of currency notes, reaching up to Rs 50 crore, was concluded by Wednesday. However, due to the exceptionally high volume of notes, the counting machines ceased operation, as reported by Income Tax sources.

It is noteworthy that Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies maintains a partnership with Boudh Distilleries Private Limited. The former oversees various enterprises, including Baldeo Sahu Infra Private Limited, specializing in the production of fly ash bricks; Kwality Bottlers Private Limited, an IMFL bottling unit; and Kishore Prasad Bijay Prasad Beverages Private Limited, engaged in the sales and marketing of diverse IMFL brands.

Simultaneously, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the residences of two other liquor traders in Sudapada, Bolangir town, and Titilagarh town. Significant amounts of cash were reportedly seized from these locations.

Further reports indicate that Income Tax searches were carried out at the homes of liquor traders Deepak Sahu and Sanjay Sahu in Titilagarh. The Income Tax team also executed a raid at the residence, office, and country liquor distillery in Sargipali, Sundargarh, on Wednesday. Additionally, searches were conducted at the corporate office of Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd in Palasapalli, Bhubaneswar.