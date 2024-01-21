Rs 2500 crore in 45 days: 10 crore people donated for Ram temple construction

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: The 45-day campaign, initiated on January 14, 2021, and concluding on February 27, 2021, saw participation from over 10 crore individuals globally.

In what is being touted as the world's largest donation campaign, the drive to collect funds for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya amassed an impressive sum of over Rs 2500 crore. Initiated on January 14, 2021, and concluding on February 27, 2021, the 45-day campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 10 crore individuals worldwide.

Ram Temple Construction Origins

The genesis of the Ram temple construction dates back to the historic Supreme Court verdict in 2019, settling the decades-long Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya. The court allotted 2.77 acres of land to the temple trust for construction, bringing an end to the 7-decade-old conflict. Additionally, 5 acres of land were allocated to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque. This landmark decision paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple, sparking widespread joy across the nation.

Estimated Ram Temple Construction Cost

The estimated cost of the Ram temple construction stands at approximately Rs 1800 crore. Reports indicate that from February 5, 2020, to March 31, 2023, approximately Rs 900 crore has already been spent on the construction process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on August 5, 2020, marking the commencement of the three-story temple's construction. The culmination of this monumental effort will be witnessed on January 22, with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the presence of PM Modi.

Rs 2500 Crore Campaign Success

Champat Rai, Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, hailed the overwhelming success of the Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan campaign. The campaign, which spanned villages to cities and garnered contributions from people across all walks of life, collected a staggering Rs 2500 crore in just 45 days. Rai expressed gratitude for the nationwide support, emphasizing that every state in the country had contributed to the noble cause of building the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

