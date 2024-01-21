India News

Ayodhya's Floral Splendor

As Ayodhya enters the final stages of preparations for the Ramlala Pran Pratishtha program scheduled on January 22, enchanting visuals of the Ram temple are out. 

Image credits: social media

Mesmerizing Flower Decor

The sacred consecration ceremony of Lord Ramlala promises not only spiritual significance but also an opportunity for the public to visit the revered Ram temple.

Image credits: social media

A Tapestry of Blossoms

Ayodhya is transforming into a radiant spectacle reminiscent of a bride. 

Image credits: social media

Exquisite Decorations

Inside the Ram temple, meticulous decoration with an array of flowers creates an awe-inspiring ambiance. 

Image credits: social media

Ram Temple Radiates Grandeur

The skilled arrangement of flowers, from pillars to walls, showcases intricate designs that elevate the aesthetic appeal of the sacred space.

Image credits: social media

A divine experience

Both the interior and exterior of the temple have been meticulously adorned with flowers, complemented by captivating lighting that enhances the overall beauty of the structure. 

Image credits: social media

Witness the splendor

The main gate, bedecked with an assortment of flowers, serves as a picturesque entrance, welcoming devotees and visitors alike.

Image credits: social media

Ram Temple's Floral Glory

As Ayodhya city dons the attire of a bride, the grandeur of the Ram temple is unveiled in all its floral glory. 

Image credits: x

Ayodhya Adorned

The images, capturing the temple's beauty before the Ramlala Pran Pratishtha, bring joy to the hearts of devotees. 

Image credits: social media
Find Next One