    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    As the historic Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji provides guidelines for devotees to conduct a special Ram Puja at home.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: As the historic Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, 2024, devotees who may be unable to attend the grand event in person can still participate in the auspicious occasion through a special home worship ceremony. Respected astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has shared simple yet profound measures for performing Ram Puja at home during the Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha.

    Puja Guidelines:

    * Initiate the worship by cleaning the temple or sacred space in your home.

    * Take a bath for purification before commencing the puja.

    * Apply a tilak of fragrant sandalwood on your forehead as a symbol of divine connection.

    * Wear new, light-coloured clothes to reflect the inner clarity desired for the sacred occasion.

    * Anoint the idol of Lord Rama with milk, honey, and other sacred offerings.

    * Provide a ceremonial bath to the idol, purifying not only the deity but also the environment.

    * Prepare a small puja table beneath the temple, decorated with rangoli designs invoking blessings and prosperity.

    * Create a Swastika and Om at the entrance, symbolizing auspiciousness and divine presence.

    * While making an altar for 'prasad', keep a clean red cloth wrapped around the table.

    * Place a handful of raw rice in the centre to symbolize abundance and prosperity.

    * Decorate a shining copper pot (Kalash) with kumkum and turmeric, invoking divine blessings.

    * Adorn the Kalash with whole coconut and fresh fruits, symbolizing nature's gifts showered upon the divine.

    * Place the idol of Lord Rama at the centre, with an idol of baby Ram beside it.

    * Scatter marigold and jasmine petals for purity and divine love.

    * Chant the Ram Mantra 'Om Ram Ramay Namah' 108 times, visualizing Lord Rama's bright form.

    * Reflect on your connection to something greater, meditating on the Lord's sacred blessings.

    Auspicious Time

    The recommended auspicious time for the home puja is between 12:20 pm to 12:45 pm on January 22, aligning with the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

