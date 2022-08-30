Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RPF personnel saves woman who tried to commit suicide at Mumbai's Byculla; watch video

    At Byculla station in south Mumbai, an RPF personnel and a railway motorman intervened quickly to prevent a woman from attempting suicide. The rescue operation has emerged on social media and has gone viral.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    The quick thinking and rapid action of an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a 22-year-old woman who tried to commit suicide at Mumbai's Byculla railway station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been praised online for his heroic act.

    Reportedly, the woman attempted suicide twice by standing on the track of an approaching train.

    During the first attempt, fellow passengers interfered and forced her to get out of the tracks after hearing the desperate honking by the motorman of a train. She was brought to Platform No 1 by the concerned passengers. When she broke free, she once again rushed to the tracks of the CSMT-bound line. Also, the second attempt was recorded by a fellow passenger.

    Twitter user Manthan K Mehta shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

    The 14-second video starts with a woman walking toward an approaching train on the tracks. Witnessing her, the train's motorman instantly starts honking in a warning. Also, he uses the train's emergency brake when the train begins to stop.

    Although noticing the slowing train, the woman did not stop and continued to move toward it. Instantly, an RPF personnel, identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravindra Sanap, rushed toward her and pulled her away from the oncoming train, thereby protecting her life, at least saving her from serious injury.

    Reportedly, the woman is a Dadar resident and tried to take her own life following a quarrel with her boyfriend, whom she asserted was denying to marry her. However, the boyfriend stated that he was willing to marry her but not immediately as she demanded. 

    After being posted online, the video went crazy viral on the Internet. Social media users are concerned about woman's life. Netizens also expressed their opinions in the comments section. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
