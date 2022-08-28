SHOCKING: Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother; watch

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The CCTV footage shows a man passing by the seven-month-old child sleeping with his mother, quietly lifting it and escaping at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    A shocking video shows an unknown man kidnapping a seven-month-old baby while sleeping beside its mother at the Mathura railway station. The entire episode was captured on CCTV installed at the railway station and shared on social media by Uttar Pradesh police which has gone viral now.

    The 48-second-long video starts with a man casually strolling on the station. As he finds a people's group sleeping on the railway station platform, the accused walk toward them. While noticing the mother is sleeping, he lifts the seven-month-old baby and slowly escapes from the spot. The man was also witnessed running toward a train holding the boy in his arms.

    To find the suspect and apprehend him, the Uttar Pradesh Police have started a search operation and a manhunt. Four Government Railway Police (GRP) squads were reportedly sent for the operation, and the police disseminated a picture of the suspect. According to reports, searches were also carried out in Hathras and Aligarh on the grounds that it was likely the guy would have fled to one of the two districts. Police looked over CCTV footage from cameras put at the Mathura train to learn additional information about the suspect.

    The event happened, according to the sources, on platforms 8 and 9 of the railway station. At the Mathura Junction GRP police station, a case has been reported.

    Sachin Kaushik, a police officer from Uttar Pradesh who uses Twitter, posted this video along with information regarding the event. The policeman also requested that people share the footage and picture on Twitter to aid the squad in finding the suspect and rescuing the child.

    The video gained over 1 million views and 36.8 thousand retweets after being posted online. Social media users urged harsh punishment for the offenders. Watch video.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
