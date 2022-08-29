Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next

    A terrifying video of a woman sleeping on a cot with a cobra on her back has emerged on social media. Fortunately, the cobra descended and crawled away from the place without harming her. 

    Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    In a spine-chilling incident, a cobra climbed on a woman's back while sleeping in the open field. The cobra perched on the woman's waist with its hood open for more than an hour. As per sources, the shocking incident occurred in Mallabad village of Afzalpur taluk of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. 

    Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on his Twitter handle. In the post's caption, Susanta Nanda asked, "When this happens, what would be your reaction?? The viral video is bound to send a shiver down one's spine.

    Also Read: Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled

    While the woman identified as Bhagamma Hanamantha was sleeping on a cot after finishing her fieldwork, the cobra mounted her back and was relaxed for a while. After a while, the woman noticed it; she started chanting the name of Srishaila Mallaiah (God) and asked him to save her. 

    Nearby people visited the spot to witness the unusual sight. Some among them also recorded the video on their mobiles. However, the cobra did not move because of the chaos created by people. After some time, the poisonous cobra descended and vanished from the spot without harming her.

    Residents around the place believe that Bhagamma's son died last year and was buried on the same farm where she was sleeping; he has taken the form of a snake and comes to see his mother.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 30K views and 879 likes. Social media users were shocked to witness the woman's calmness in the alarming situation. Several netizens expressed how they would've reacted in the same condition. A user wrote, "I will ask the snake if it would like to have some snacks." Another person commented, "No reaction coz I would have died within no time with a heart attack." Watch the video.

    Also Read: SHOCKING: Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother; watch

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother - gps

    SHOCKING: Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother; watch

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled - gps

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled

    Bizarre Company s filing says pleased to inform promoter has died netizens react gcw

    Company's filing says 'pleased to inform' promoter has died; netizens react

    Watch Kerala's senior citizens have fun day in park; Netizens love it-tgy

    Watch: Kerala’s senior citizens have fun day in park; Netizens love it

    Watch Cow walking out casually from supermarket in Austria goes viral; netizens amused-tgy

    Watch: Cow walking out casually from supermarket in Austria goes viral; netizens amused

    Recent Stories

    Rupee sinks to all-time low of 80.15 against Dollar amid hawkish US Federal Reserve stance

    Rupee sinks to all-time low of 80.15 against Dollar amid hawkish US Federal Reserve stance

    Noida's Supertech twin towers demolished: Over 100 families express relief as they return to home AJR

    Noida's Supertech twin towers demolished: Over 100 families express relief as they return to home

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today - adt

    Ganesh Chaturthi: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today

    MTV Video Music Awards 2022 complete winner list drb

    MTV VMA 2022: Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Blackpink check out the complete winner list

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon