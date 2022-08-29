Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next

A terrifying video of a woman sleeping on a cot with a cobra on her back has emerged on social media. Fortunately, the cobra descended and crawled away from the place without harming her.

In a spine-chilling incident, a cobra climbed on a woman's back while sleeping in the open field. The cobra perched on the woman's waist with its hood open for more than an hour. As per sources, the shocking incident occurred in Mallabad village of Afzalpur taluk of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on his Twitter handle. In the post's caption, Susanta Nanda asked, "When this happens, what would be your reaction?? The viral video is bound to send a shiver down one's spine.

While the woman identified as Bhagamma Hanamantha was sleeping on a cot after finishing her fieldwork, the cobra mounted her back and was relaxed for a while. After a while, the woman noticed it; she started chanting the name of Srishaila Mallaiah (God) and asked him to save her.

Nearby people visited the spot to witness the unusual sight. Some among them also recorded the video on their mobiles. However, the cobra did not move because of the chaos created by people. After some time, the poisonous cobra descended and vanished from the spot without harming her.

Residents around the place believe that Bhagamma's son died last year and was buried on the same farm where she was sleeping; he has taken the form of a snake and comes to see his mother.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 30K views and 879 likes. Social media users were shocked to witness the woman's calmness in the alarming situation. Several netizens expressed how they would've reacted in the same condition. A user wrote, "I will ask the snake if it would like to have some snacks." Another person commented, "No reaction coz I would have died within no time with a heart attack." Watch the video.

