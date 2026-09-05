NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar voiced doubts over the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, hitting back at Sunetra Pawar. He questioned the ruling coalition's inability to secure a CBI probe, stating they will continue to seek answers through investigation.

NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday stressed that his party continues to harbour serious doubts regarding the circumstances of the aircraft crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati on January 28. This came after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar urged people not to politicise the death of Pawar. Directly addressing her statement, he questioned the effectiveness of the ruling alliance, pointing out that despite months passing since the state government and its ally faction requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the crash, central authorities have yet to accept the recommendation.

'What is the point of being in power?'

"I am very sure she didn't speak about me. If she has spoken about me, though, we are not going to listen. You are in power. You, being in power along with your 40 MLAs, had requested four months back that Ajit Pawar's investigation should be given to the CBI. Still, your recommendation, your request, has not been accepted. Then what is the point of being in power with BJP? You take that call. But as far as we are concerned, we have doubts as far as Ajit Pawar's accident is concerned. We will try to clear those doubts through investigation. CID is doing nothing," he said.

The Baramati Aircraft Crash

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Ajit Pawar's Political Career

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, was among the most prominent leaders in the state. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.