Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 9th North East Students' Festival in Delhi, calling it a good platform for students. On Teacher's Day, he also paid tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, highlighting teachers' role in society.

CM Dhami at North East Students’ Festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the ninth edition of the North East Students’ Festival (NESt Fest) in New Delhi.

After the event, he told reporters,"The ninth edition of the programme is being held here today. It provides a good platform for students from the Northeast to come together and helps build confidence among them. My Home India organises this programme and has been making such efforts for the past 21 years. I congratulate them for this."

Tribute on Teacher's Day

Meanwhile, CM Dhami remembered former President and eminent educationist, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s life continues to serve as an inspiration for Indian education, culture and human values. His personality and contributions continue to inspire teachers and students even today.

Extending his greetings to all teachers on Teacher’s Day, CM Dhami said that teachers enrich the younger generation with knowledge, values and life skills, guiding them towards the right path. He emphasised that teachers play a vital role in nation-building and the development of society.

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar and teacher whose legacy continues to be honoured through the day dedicated to educators across the country.