The AICC announced a major reshuffle, appointing Sachin Pilot as General Secretary In-charge of Punjab. Randeep Singh Surjewala was given charge of Gujarat and Karnataka, while Bhupesh Baghel has been shifted to Assam ahead of assembly polls.

Major Organisational Reshuffle

In a significant organisational reshuffle, the All India Congress Committee on Saturday announced new appointments and reassignments for key party functionaries with immediate effect. According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Punjab, while Randeep Singh Surjewala has been assigned as the General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat. In addition to this new role, Surjewala will also hold the additional responsibility of General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka. Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has been shifted and appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Assam. Other key appointments include Sukhdeo Bhagat as In-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad as In-charge of Maharashtra, and PV Mohan as In-charge of Andhra Pradesh. The party also expressed its appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing General Secretary and In-charges, namely Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala, and Manickam Tagore. The release further stated that Mukul Wasnik will continue as the General Secretary of AICC.

Social Media Team Appointments for Poll-Bound States

Meanwhile, earlier on August 29, Congress appointed Sandeep Gupta and Akshit Singh as National Coordinators to coordinate the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department activities related to the upcoming Uttarakhand polls. For Uttar Pradesh, Pranav Vachharajani has been appointed National Convenor, while Ayush Pandey has been appointed National Coordinator and Current In-charge of Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, Amarjeet Singh has been appointed National Coordinator and Current In-charge, while Abhay Tiwari has been named National Coordinator. For Goa, Vipin Yadav and Abhishek Mahananda have been appointed National Coordinators. In Manipur, Sumit Dubey has been appointed National Coordinator and Current In-charge of the state. The appointments come as political parties step up their organisational preparations ahead of the Assembly elections. The developments come as political parties intensify preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in several states.

(ANI)