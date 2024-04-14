Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Revealed: How key clue at mobile repair shop in Kolkata led to Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused's arrest

    The NIA recently scored a major breakthrough in its pursuit of justice following the Rameshwaram Cafe attack in Bengaluru, with the apprehension of two key suspects, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib.

    Revealed How key clue at mobile repair shop in Kolkata led to Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused's arrest snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) scored a major breakthrough in its pursuit of justice following the Rameshwaram Cafe attack in Bengaluru, with the apprehension of two key suspects, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib.

    The duo, believed to be involved in the heinous incident, was captured in a dramatic operation in Bengal's coastal town of Digha on Friday. Despite their attempts to elude authorities by frequently changing their phones, SIM cards, and IDs, a crucial clue left behind at a modest mobile repair shop in Kolkata's Chandni Chowk market ultimately led to their arrest.

    Also read: NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    The duo arrived in Kolkata on March 12 and checked into a hotel in Esplanade.

    The pivotal breakthrough came when one of the suspects visited Micromagic Infotech in Chandni to address technical issues with his phone. Unaware of the shop owner's actions, who inserted "one of our own SIM cards" into the handset to diagnose the problem with the microphone, the suspects unwittingly revealed their location through the phone's IMEI number.

    Abdul Rab, the shop owner, explained that when the man returned in the evening to retrieve the phone, he requested more time. The suspect returned the following day to collect the phone, but it remained unrepaired. 

    Subsequently, the NIA contacted Rab for information regarding the suspect's visit. "I told them whatever I could remember," he stated. Although the shop is equipped with CCTV cameras, there is no footage of the suspect's visits as the recordings are not stored for an extended period.

    This vital information enabled investigators to trace Taha and Shazib to a hotel in Digha, where they were promptly apprehended in a meticulously coordinated operation conducted jointly by the NIA and the Bengal police.

    It may be recalled that the first breakthrough in the case came after the agencies found the cap that the bomber was seen wearing in CCTV footages of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. According to several reports, the cap was purchased from a store in Chennai. The duo is said to have stayed in a lodge in Chennai and kept changing their location after the blast.

    Also read: Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report

    Hailing from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, both Shazib and Taha played significant roles in the tragic incident at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Shazib was responsible for planting the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe, while Taha orchestrated the entire planning and execution of the blast.

    Following their arrest in Bengal, both suspects were transported to Bengaluru, where a local court granted the custody of Taha and Shazib for a period of 10 days to the NIA. Last month, the NIA had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information of these two accused.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Rajasthan woman dragged, paraded semi-naked over affair with married man RBA

    SHOCKING! Rajasthan woman dragged, paraded semi-naked over affair with married man

    Iran attack on Israel: Embassy of India in Tehran activates additional helpline numbers for assistance gcw

    Iran's attack on Israel: Embassy of India in Tehran activates additional helpline numbers for assistance

    Canada 24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Vancouver gcw

    Canada: 24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Vancouver

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's poll manifesto promises 3 bullet trains North, South and East, shorter waiting list & more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's poll manifesto promises 3 bullet trains, shorter waiting list & more

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system anr

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Rajasthan woman dragged, paraded semi-naked over affair with married man RBA

    SHOCKING! Rajasthan woman dragged, paraded semi-naked over affair with married man

    cricket 'Madness': Kevin Pietersen reveals scary flight journey to avoid Iran's missiles ahead of MI vs CSK clash osf

    'Madness': Kevin Pietersen reveals scary flight journey to avoid Iran's missiles ahead of MI vs CSK clash

    Summer skin care: 7 essential products for healthy, glowing skin gcw eai

    Summer skin care: 7 essential products for healthy, glowing skin

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read his Facebook post RBA

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read Facebook post

    Vishu 2024: Mammootty to Manju Warrier, Malayalam stars extend New Year greetings anr

    Vishu 2024: Mammootty to Manju Warrier, Malayalam stars extend New Year greetings

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon