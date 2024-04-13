Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report

    NIA suspects Abdul Mateen Taahaa and Musavir Sajid Hussain of involvement in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast. Taahaa, an engineering graduate influenced by extremism, hails from a respected family in Thirthahalli. Hussain, from a modest background, is introverted and often seen at mosques. Both grew up in Thirthahalli and are childhood friends.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Abdul Mateen Taahaa and Mussavir Shazib  Hussain, both from the same backgrounds, have come under scrutiny in connection with the incident.

    Abdul Mateen Taahaa, an engineering graduate, spent his formative years in Thirthahalli before pursuing higher education in Bengaluru. However, it is believed that he became influenced by extremist ideologies. Living near the fish market, Taahaa hailed from a respected family background, with his father, Mansoor Ahmed, serving in the military before retiring to Thirthahalli. 

    NIA arrests bomber Mussavir Hussain, mastermind Abdul Taaha in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    His familial residence, situated near the local fish market, was known for its respectable standing within the community. Tragically, Taha's father passed away merely a year ago, leaving him as the sole male heir to the family. His mother, who is also highly regarded, now finds herself grappling with the repercussions of her son's alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

    Mussavir Shazib Hussain, another individual implicated in the case, comes from a modest background in Thirthahalli. Known for his introverted nature, Hussain lived with his mother and siblings, with his father absent. His family relied on rental income for sustenance, and Hussain was often seen engrossed in his phone or attending community events.

    Clad in traditional attire and often found engrossed in his mobile phone, Hussain was known to frequently select locations within his community, particularly mosques. Despite his seemingly reclusive nature, Hussain's name has now been thrust into the spotlight, as authorities probe his potential involvement in the Rameshwaram cafe blast.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How NIA identified 'bomber' Mussavir Hussain Shazib revealed

    Shazib, a childhood friend of Taahaa, also grew up in Thirthahalli. While Taahaa pursued engineering, Shazib initially attended college in Shivamogga before discontinuing his studies. Their paths diverged, with Taha eventually obtaining a degree from a private college in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

    This association came to light as investigations into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast intensified. Shazib's family, originally from Kengatte, Koppa, had relocated to Thirthahalli following the demise of his father. Shazib, the third of four siblings, has siblings engaged in various pursuits, including education and business.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
