    BREAKING: NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) secured 10-day custody of Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Taahaa, prime suspects from the 'Shivamogga ISIS Module,' in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast. Taahaa is suspected to be the mastermind. With these arrests, the total detained rose to four, including Muzamil Sharif and Maaz Muneer Ahmed, linked to logistical support for the attack.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been granted a 10-day custody of the prime suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. NIA officials apprehended two of the most wanted terrorists, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Taahaa, in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Friday. Following their arrest, they were brought before the Bengaluru court, and the NIA sought 10 days' custody. According to the NIA, Taahaa is believed to be the mastermind behind the bombing at the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe.

    Shazib and Taahaa, who originate from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, Karnataka, were captured near Kolkata while attempting to evade arrest. The NIA classifies them as absconding accused in a case that involves a substantial seizure of digital devices, including laptops, mobile phones, and SIM cards. Their capture represents a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to bring justice to the victims of the cafe blast and to dismantle terrorist networks operating within the country.

    NIA seeks 10 day custody for Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Abdul Mateen Taahaa, who holds a degree in engineering, grew up in Thirthahalli before moving to Bengaluru for further studies. However, it is believed that he fell under the influence of extremist ideologies. Taahaa's family, residing near the fish market, was well-respected, especially with his father, Mansoor Ahmed, having served in the military before retiring to Thirthahalli.

    On the other hand, Mussavir Shazib Hussain, also linked to the case, originates from a humble background in Thirthahalli. Recognized for his reserved demeanour, Hussain lived with his mother and siblings, as his father was absent. Their family sustained themselves through rental income, and Hussain was often observed absorbed in his phone or participating in local gatherings.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
