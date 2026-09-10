A slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Gandhinagar's Kudasan, trapping several people. A total of 15 people were rescued, with 12 sustaining injuries but none are critical. Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi oversaw the rescue ops.

A portion of an under-construction building collapsed in the Kudasan area of Gandhinagar on Wednesday evening, following which rescue and search operations were launched at the site. Fire department teams from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are engaged in the rescue operation.

Vehicles from Ahmedabad also arrived at the site to assist in the operation. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also arrived at the site and reviewed the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue operations are currently underway. I will speak to all of you calmly once the rescue is complete," Sanghavi said.

15 Rescued, None Critical: Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi

Speaking to the media, Sanghavi said, "Today, at the Bosky The Empire Commercial Mall in Kudasan, several people were trapped under debris after a large slab collapsed during construction. The district administration and police arrived within minutes and successfully rescued everyone, safely transporting them to the hospital".

"The administration quickly brought in high-tech machinery and rescued the victims one by one, rushing them to the hospital. A total of 15 people were rescued, of whom three have already been discharged. Twelve people sustained injuries, and some are in the ICU. However, according to the doctors, no one is in critical condition. It was a major incident, but all twelve injured people are safe," he added.

He further said, "The Chief Minister has instructed all departments to ensure that everyone receives proper treatment and care. Senior state officials are also present here and are actively carrying out their duties. Although the site manager has confirmed that no one remains trapped inside, we consider it our responsibility to continue rescue operations until all the debris has been cleared from the site. We have already initiated the rescue work. Medical treatment for the affected individuals is underway, and the debris removal process has also begun."

Officials Detail Ongoing Operations

MLA Alpesh Khodaji Thakor said, "An accident has occurred, but the number of casualties cannot be stated yet. The Deputy Chief Minister of our state is present here right now to oversee the rescue operations"

Fire department personnel Vipul said, "We have rescued eleven people, who have been sent to the hospital in ambulances. Rescue and search operations are ongoing. We will know exactly how many people are trapped inside once the search operation progresses further. Vehicles have also arrived from Ahmedabad. Teams from both Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are making every effort," he said. (ANI)