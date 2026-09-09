A bizarre video shows garden equipment mysteriously moving on its own, leaving people puzzled and prompting police to investigate. The strange incident sparked hilarious reactions online, with viewers joking about a possible “ghost” behind the unusual activity.

A bizarre incident caught on camera has left people scratching their heads after garden equipment appeared to move mysteriously on its own, prompting police to investigate what some jokingly described as a possible “ghost” sighting.

The unusual incident reportedly began when garden equipment was seen moving without anyone apparently operating it. With no person visible nearby, the strange activity quickly caught the attention of those present at the scene. What initially appeared to be an unexplained movement soon became serious enough for the police to be called in to investigate.

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Footage of the incident shows the garden equipment moving in a way that makes it appear as though an invisible force is controlling it. The unusual visuals have since sparked plenty of reactions from viewers, many of whom were left wondering what could actually be behind the strange movement.

Some social media users joked that a ghost had taken up gardening duties, while others came up with humorous explanations for the mysterious activity. The fact that police were called to investigate what appeared to be a supernatural incident only added to the amusement.

While the footage has left viewers entertained and puzzled, the actual reason behind the equipment’s movement remains the biggest mystery surrounding the unusual incident.