Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praised AIMIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi's patriotism. In turn, Asaduddin Owaisi clarified that his party's support in Telangana is for Revanth Reddy personally and not for any political party.

CM Defends Owaisi Brothers' Patriotism

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly defended AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, saying their patriotism cannot be questioned, while the AIMIM chief said his party’s support in Telangana is for Revanth Reddy personally and not for any political party.

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of the Chanchalguda–Santoshnagar steel flyover in Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised the Owaisi brothers for their commitment to the nation. "In politics, we can say something different. But in patriotism, no one can point a finger at Asaduddin and Akbar sahab; they are patriots. I want to say with certainty... with the responsibility of the Chief Minister's position, I want to say... they are no less than Narendra Modi or Amit Shah in patriotism, in protecting the country... these people are never going to step back," Reddy stated.

AIMIM's Support is for Revanth Reddy Personally: Owaisi

Speaking on the occasion, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi clarified his party's position in the presence of the Chief Minister and senior leaders. "Several Congress leaders are seated here. With due apologies to them, I want to say that if we are extending support, we are doing so in the name of Revanth Reddy, not in the name of any party," Owaisi said.

Emphasising the importance of communal harmony for the state's progress, the AIMIM chief stressed that peace is essential for sustained development and prosperity. "Our only objective is the progress and prosperity of Telangana. We do not want communalism to grow here, nor do we want to see the divisive atmosphere that is being witnessed in different corners of the country. If the poison of communalism spreads, the dreams envisioned for Telangana cannot be fulfilled," Owaisi added.

New Steel Flyover Inaugurated

During the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the newly built Chanchalguda–Santoshnagar four-lane steel flyover. Constructed with a length of 3.2 kilometres and a width of 16.6 metres at a cost of Rs 620 crore, the facility aims to significantly decongest traffic in the Old City region.

The event was attended by MPs Asaduddin Owaisi, Vem Narender Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Raghuveera Reddy, State Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammed Azharuddin, along with several MLAs, MLCs, and corporation chairpersons.