BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal will chair the Joint Parliamentary Committee for the FCRA Amendment Bill-2026. The committee will examine the bill, which Opposition parties allege could be used to target NGOs and minority institutions receiving foreign funds.

JPC Members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha The Joint Committee to examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, comprises members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, according to an official notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.As per the bulletin, the 21 members nominated from the Lok Sabha include Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Tejasvi Surya, Kamlesh Jangde, Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal, Nishikant Dubey, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ananta Nayak, Arvind Dharmapuri, Anto Antony, Captain Viriato Fernandes, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, Kali Charan Munda, Zia Ur Rehman, Kalyan Banerjee, A. Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Kaushalendra Kumar, Supriya Sule, and E. T. Mohammed Basheer.The members nominated from the Rajya Sabha include C. Sadanandan Master, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, and Alka Gurjar. Bill Referred to JPC Amid Opposition Concerns In the recently concluded Monsoon Session, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination amid strong Opposition demands for its withdrawal, with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress leaders alleging that the proposed changes could be used to target NGOs, minority institutions and organisations receiving foreign contributions.Opposition parties have alleged that the proposed changes could increase government control over organisations receiving foreign contributions and could be used selectively against institutions that do not align with the government's position.The government has maintained that the amendments are intended to strengthen oversight and ensure that foreign contributions are not misused or diverted in ways that could affect national interest. Committee to Examine Bill Before Winter Session The referral to the JPC gives both sides an opportunity to present detailed submissions before Parliament takes up the legislation again.While the committee is expected to examine the provisions and concerns raised by stakeholders, Congress and several Opposition parties have made clear that they intend to oppose the Bill even after the committee completes its review.The legislation will now be examined by a committee comprising members of both Houses before its report is placed before Parliament during the Winter Session.The FCRA framework governs the receipt and use of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations, with the stated objective of ensuring that such funds are utilised for their declared and permitted purposes.The current political standoff over the amendment comes at a time when the government is seeking stronger scrutiny of foreign funding while Opposition parties are pressing for safeguards for civil society and minority institutions. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah, Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday was appointed as the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted for the FCRA Amendment Bill-2026.The Joint Committee to examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, comprises members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, according to an official notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.As per the bulletin, the 21 members nominated from the Lok Sabha include Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Tejasvi Surya, Kamlesh Jangde, Mukeshkumar Chandrakaant Dalal, Nishikant Dubey, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ananta Nayak, Arvind Dharmapuri, Anto Antony, Captain Viriato Fernandes, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, Kali Charan Munda, Zia Ur Rehman, Kalyan Banerjee, A. Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Kaushalendra Kumar, Supriya Sule, and E. T. Mohammed Basheer.The members nominated from the Rajya Sabha include C. Sadanandan Master, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, and Alka Gurjar.In the recently concluded Monsoon Session, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination amid strong Opposition demands for its withdrawal, with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress leaders alleging that the proposed changes could be used to target NGOs, minority institutions and organisations receiving foreign contributions.Opposition parties have alleged that the proposed changes could increase government control over organisations receiving foreign contributions and could be used selectively against institutions that do not align with the government's position.The government has maintained that the amendments are intended to strengthen oversight and ensure that foreign contributions are not misused or diverted in ways that could affect national interest.The referral to the JPC gives both sides an opportunity to present detailed submissions before Parliament takes up the legislation again.While the committee is expected to examine the provisions and concerns raised by stakeholders, Congress and several Opposition parties have made clear that they intend to oppose the Bill even after the committee completes its review.The legislation will now be examined by a committee comprising members of both Houses before its report is placed before Parliament during the Winter Session.The FCRA framework governs the receipt and use of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations, with the stated objective of ensuring that such funds are utilised for their declared and permitted purposes.The current political standoff over the amendment comes at a time when the government is seeking stronger scrutiny of foreign funding while Opposition parties are pressing for safeguards for civil society and minority institutions. (ANI)