'Resume work by 2 pm': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's ultimatum to protesting bureaucrats

In a tweet, CM Mann said, "It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike. They are protesting against the strong action taken by the government against corrupt officers."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday (January 11) warned the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers, who have gone on leave en-masse to protest the "illegal" arrest of their colleague, that they will be suspended if they do not resume duty by 2 pm.

The Chief Minister also said that such strikes amount to blackmailing and arm-twisting.

Also read: Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School gets bomb threat call; case registered

In a tweet, CM Mann said, "It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike. They are protesting against the strong action taken by the government against corrupt officers."

In a statement, CM Mann said, "Let this be very clear to everyone that this government has zero tolerance to corruption. Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting. It cannot be tolerated by any responsible government."

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ahead of Punjab leg, Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to declare the strike illegal. Suspend all such officers who do not join by 2 pm today i.e. 11.01.2023. Those who do not join by 2 pm, their period of absence should be treated as dies non," he added.

This comes after services at the state's administrative offices were hit as officers went on five-day mass casual leave from Monday to protest the arrest of PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal in Ludhiana by the state vigilance bureau.