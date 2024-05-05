Kerala: Woman, house caretaker found dead in different locations in Kannur; probe begins

The police have reached the spot and started the investigation. The police are trying to find out the mystery of the incident and the connection between both deaths.

Kannur: A woman was found dead inside the house in Kannur last day. Anila, a native of Koipra was found dead. Anila was found dead in Benny, her relative's home. Betty and her family were out of town for vacation. At the same time, a young man who was assigned to look after Betty's home was also found hanging in his home.

Sudarsan Prasad was found dead in Mathamangalam. There is a distance of 22 km between the place where the body of Anila and Sudarsan was found. The police have reached the spot and started the investigation. The police are trying to find out the mystery of the incident and the connection between both deaths.

The police stated that the woman had died 24 hours before. The forensic experts and team reached the spot and conducted an inspection. The police had now registered a case of unnatural deaths.

