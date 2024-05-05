Have Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday broken up? Here's the truth

Entertainment
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were rumored to be dating for a long time and were spotted together and went on vacation as well.
Ananya discussed her and Aditya on Neha Dhupia's show, stating that she never said they were simply friends and implied that they are more than that.
However, rumors have circulated for a few days that the couple has split up, which has come as a surprise to their close friends.
A close friend of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday has told Bombay Times that they split up over a month ago.
The source claimed that Aditya and Ananya were getting along well, therefore the breakup surprised everyone.
They are polite, and Ananya is attempting to move on because she is hurt and is coping by spending time with her furry buddy, while Aditya is handling the situation maturely.