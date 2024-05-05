Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Do you know THIS Congress candidate owns more gold than his spouse?

    As per the affidavit, Congress’ Ambala candidate Varun Chaudhary has declared to be the owner of 900 gm of gold worth Rs 58 lakh. Varun, who is an MLA from Mullana, is the son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Defying the notion that gold is the most cherished asset of women, Congress' Ambala candidate Varun Chaudhary, 44, possesses more gold than his wife. His nomination document shows he has 900 gm gold worth Rs 58 lakh, the largest amount stated among candidates in the Ambala seat.

    Interestingly, according to the same disclosure, his wife possesses 600 gm gold worth Rs 39 lakh. Varun, who is an MLA from Mullana, is the son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana.

    What about other Ambala candidates?

    Banto Kataria, 59, a BJP candidate, possesses 250 gramme of gold valued Rs 17.8 lakh. Banto is the wife of Rattan Lal Kataria, a prominent BJP leader and three-time Ambala Lok Sabha MP, who died in 2023 due to sickness.

    Banto, a licenced lawyer, has been a BJP member since 1980. She was also a mandal pradhan (block president) in 1986, rising to the position of party state vice president. She also remained a non-executive independent director of GAIL (India).

    Gurpreet Singh (30) of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has 234 gm gold worth Rs 14 lakh, while his spouse owns 349.8 gm gold valued at  Rs 21 lakh. An advocate by profession, Gurpreet who is a ‘mazhabi’ Sikh, is contesting for the first time from Ambala constituency.

    Kiran Punia, 57, a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate, has revealed possession of 150 gm gold worth Rs 10.3 lakh. Punia, a Hindi lecturer at DAV College (Lahore) in Ambala, is also competing for the first time.

    Pawan Kumar, a candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has 100 grammes of gold worth Rs 7.3 lakh and his spouse possesses 775 grammes worth Rs 57 lakh. According to his affidavit, Pawan is an agriculturist who unsuccessfully ran for Vidhan Sabha in 2005 on the ticket of his party.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
