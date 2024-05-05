Entertainment
Malayalam actress Manju warrier's new stylish pics goes viral [PHOTOS]
Image credits: Instagram
Manju Warrier shared her new classy look photos on Instagram
Image credits: Instagram
She was wearing green top and pant with stylish hairstyle
Image credits: Instagram
She captioned the post " Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop"
Image credits: Instagram
Fans are praising her new looks and styles
Image credits: Instagram
The actress is gearing for her new movie 'Footage'
Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One