Entertainment

Malayalam actress Manju warrier's new stylish pics goes viral [PHOTOS]

Image credits: Instagram

Manju Warrier shared her new classy look photos on Instagram

Image credits: Instagram

She was wearing green top and pant with stylish hairstyle

Image credits: Instagram

She captioned the post " Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop"

Image credits: Instagram

Fans are praising her new looks and styles

Image credits: Instagram

The actress is gearing for her new movie 'Footage'

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One