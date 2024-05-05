Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting

    Gangadhar Kayl, the BJP leader allegedly in the video, swiftly responded by filing a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming manipulation through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

    Facial features, voice manipulated using AI': BJP leader seeks probe over Sandeshkhali 33-minute sting gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    A new twist in the Sandeshkhali incident has thrown the political arena into chaos, as a 'sting video' has emerged, provoking intense disputes and allegations between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The controversy ignited when the Trinamool Congress asserted that a 'sting video' had brought to light the BJP's strategy to discredit them regarding the Sandeshkhali incident. Gangadhar Kayl, the BJP leader reportedly shown in the video, replied quickly by submitting a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming manipulation by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

    The video purportedly shows the BJP leader admitting that no rapes or sexual harassment had taken place and women were convinced to file such complaints at the directions of senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari.

    Kayl, in his complaint, claimed that his facial features and voice were manipulated using AI technology to fabricate the video. "I have come across a video... where it can be seen that the same has been made using my face and the voice has been modulated using Artificial Intelligence," he said, emphasising that the goal was to mislead the public and impede existing investigations.

    Kayl further accused Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee of coordinating the plot to shield the true culprits of the Sandeshkhali event. He pointed out flaws in the footage, including desynchronization between voice and video, hidden face characteristics, and low audio quality, suggesting to purposeful manipulation.

    "The face of the speaker, cannot be seen properly and has been edited in such a way so that the face remains in the dark. Audio quality is not clear and to suffice that subtitles have been used and the same has been couched in such a way that can disturb the ongoing investigation," the complaint alleged. He further urged the CBI to investigate the said video footage.

    The video came at a time when West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who had previously criticised the state administration over the Sandeskhali charges, was accused of sexual harassment by a Raj Bhavan temporary employee.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
