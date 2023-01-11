Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School gets bomb threat call; case registered

According to Mumbai Police, a complaint has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 505 (1)(B) and 506, and the caller has been located and would be detained soon.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday (January 11) said that Dhirubhai Ambani School in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai received a bomb threat call. The Police stated that the call was received approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Mumbai Police, a complaint has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 505 (1)(B) and 506, and the caller has been located and would be detained soon.

The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected. Soon after, the school informed the local police.

A case was registered, based on the school`s complaint, against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the IPC at BKC police station. Police have started an investigation. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has traced the caller and will arrest the accused soon.

In October 2022, HN Reliance Foundation received a threat call at Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.