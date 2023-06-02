Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital are on strike; here's why

    They accused the former dean and esteemed eye surgeon Dr Tatyarao Lahane, as well as the current department head, of running the department in a "dictatorial" manner. The protesting physicians are also demanding resolution for unpaid stipends and outstanding arrears owed to the previous two batches. 

    Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital are on strike; here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital, a government-run facility in Maharashtra, have gone an indefinite strike, citing concerns regarding the ophthalmology department's management. They accused the former dean and esteemed eye surgeon Dr Tatyarao Lahane, as well as the current department head, of running the department in a "dictatorial" manner. 

    The strike, organized by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), commenced on May 31. The protesting physicians are also demanding a resolution for unpaid stipends and outstanding arrears owed to the previous two batches. In the evening, MARD further demanded the immediate transfer of Lahane and Parekh. 

    The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a pan-India organization, has expressed support for the striking doctors and has called upon the state government to intervene and address the matter. 

    The focal point of the strike revolves around Dr Lahane, a Padma Shri recipient known for his extensive experience in cataract surgeries, and Dr Ragini Parekh, the current head of the ophthalmology department at Maharashtra's largest government hospital. Dr Shubham Soni, president of the JJ Hospital Chapter of MARD, alleges that Lahane and Parekh have been overseeing the department in a manner that violates National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines at multiple levels, operating with a dictatorial approach and neglecting the academic development of resident doctors. 

    Dr Lahane has refuted the allegations, claiming they are baseless and stating that he has resigned from the hospital along with several other doctors due to harassment from the administration. However, Soni asserts that the hospital authorities have not received their resignation letters. 

    Soni said that the strike will continue until their demands are met. He highlights the imbalance of responsibilities, with resident doctors burdened by preoperative tasks, while the two surgeons primarily perform the surgeries, particularly cataract surgeries. Soni also mentions that the allegations against Lahane and Parekh can be substantiated by the report of an inquiry committee established by JJ Hospital to investigate the matter. 

    The ophthalmology department's resident doctors face various significant issues, including a lack of practical surgical experience, minimal academic and research activities, and alleged instances of unpleasant and inappropriate language. 

    Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has urged the state government to intervene and resolve the issue. The striking doctors have additionally demanded swift action to address the three-month unpaid stipends for the Junior Resident Batch 2022-23 and the pending arrears for the 2020-21 batch.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 8:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mangalyaan 2 loading ISRO weighing options for another Mars mission, confirms senior space scientist snt

    Mangalyaan-2 loading? ISRO weighing options for another Mars mission, confirms senior space scientist

    Telangana World's first 3D printed temple to come up in Siddipet AJR

    Telangana: World's first 3D printed temple to come up in Siddipet

    Kerala Assembly on top 3 of highest number of Assembly session days in 2022 PRS think tank: Report anr

    Kerala Assembly on top 3 of highest number of Assembly session days in 2022: Report

    Kerala man who 'flashed' in private bus in kannur arrested; Read details anr

    Kerala man who 'flashed' in private bus arrested; Read details

    24-hour airfare price hike: Delhi to Mumbai ticket costs more than one-way trip to Dubai; check details AJR

    24-hour airfare price hike: Delhi to Mumbai ticket costs more than one-way trip to Dubai; check details

    Recent Stories

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH RBA

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Glance at earliest days, career, personal life, awards won by musical legend vma

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Glance at earliest days, career, personal life, awards won by musical legend

    Happy birthday Ilayaraja: Looking back upon five best Hindi songs composed by maverick composer ADC

    Happy birthday Ilayaraja: Looking back upon five best Hindi songs composed by maverick composer

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know RBA

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know

    Daily Horoscope for June 2 2023 Scorpio Virgo Cancer capricorn Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Cancer, Leo

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon