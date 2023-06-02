Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital are on strike; here's why

They accused the former dean and esteemed eye surgeon Dr Tatyarao Lahane, as well as the current department head, of running the department in a "dictatorial" manner. The protesting physicians are also demanding resolution for unpaid stipends and outstanding arrears owed to the previous two batches.

Resident doctors at Mumbai's J J Hospital, a government-run facility in Maharashtra, have gone an indefinite strike, citing concerns regarding the ophthalmology department's management. They accused the former dean and esteemed eye surgeon Dr Tatyarao Lahane, as well as the current department head, of running the department in a "dictatorial" manner.

The strike, organized by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), commenced on May 31. The protesting physicians are also demanding a resolution for unpaid stipends and outstanding arrears owed to the previous two batches. In the evening, MARD further demanded the immediate transfer of Lahane and Parekh.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a pan-India organization, has expressed support for the striking doctors and has called upon the state government to intervene and address the matter.

The focal point of the strike revolves around Dr Lahane, a Padma Shri recipient known for his extensive experience in cataract surgeries, and Dr Ragini Parekh, the current head of the ophthalmology department at Maharashtra's largest government hospital. Dr Shubham Soni, president of the JJ Hospital Chapter of MARD, alleges that Lahane and Parekh have been overseeing the department in a manner that violates National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines at multiple levels, operating with a dictatorial approach and neglecting the academic development of resident doctors.

Dr Lahane has refuted the allegations, claiming they are baseless and stating that he has resigned from the hospital along with several other doctors due to harassment from the administration. However, Soni asserts that the hospital authorities have not received their resignation letters.

Soni said that the strike will continue until their demands are met. He highlights the imbalance of responsibilities, with resident doctors burdened by preoperative tasks, while the two surgeons primarily perform the surgeries, particularly cataract surgeries. Soni also mentions that the allegations against Lahane and Parekh can be substantiated by the report of an inquiry committee established by JJ Hospital to investigate the matter.

The ophthalmology department's resident doctors face various significant issues, including a lack of practical surgical experience, minimal academic and research activities, and alleged instances of unpleasant and inappropriate language.

Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has urged the state government to intervene and resolve the issue. The striking doctors have additionally demanded swift action to address the three-month unpaid stipends for the Junior Resident Batch 2022-23 and the pending arrears for the 2020-21 batch.