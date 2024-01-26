Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Great honor for France': President Macron expresses gratitude to India after Republic Day 2024 parade

    Republic Day 2024 parade's chief guest was French President Emmanuel Macron. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Macron shared video from Republic Day parade and wrote: "A great honor for France. Thank you, India."

    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    As India celebrates Republic Day today, the parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi was 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors. This is the first time that 100 female musicians playing Indian musical instruments lead the march. Women musicians performed songs by Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, and other performers before the march started. The parade's chief guest was French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Macron shared video from Republic Day parade and wrote: "A great honor for France. Thank you, India."

    The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion marched on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day.

    Escorted by the President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage.
     

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu's communal harmony award to Mohd Zubair triggers outrage; some social media users express 'shock'

    Republic Day 2024: Uttar Pradesh's tableau shows Ram Lalla idol; CM Yogi lauds with 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: BSF Mahila Brass Band and women contingent showcase 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: All-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent makes historic debut (WATCH)

    Australian Open 2024: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashes out as Jannik Sinner seals epic finals berth

    Tamil Nadu's communal harmony award to Mohd Zubair triggers outrage; some social media users express 'shock'

    Republic Day 2024: Uttar Pradesh's tableau shows Ram Lalla idol; CM Yogi lauds with 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: PM's Rashtriya Bal Puraskar honorees impress crowd in jeep rally

    Republic Day 2024 Parade: BSF Mahila Brass Band and women contingent showcase 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

