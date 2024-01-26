'Great honor for France': President Macron expresses gratitude to India after Republic Day 2024 parade

Republic Day 2024 parade's chief guest was French President Emmanuel Macron. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Macron shared video from Republic Day parade and wrote: "A great honor for France. Thank you, India."

As India celebrates Republic Day today, the parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi was 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors. This is the first time that 100 female musicians playing Indian musical instruments lead the march. Women musicians performed songs by Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, and other performers before the march started. The parade's chief guest was French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion marched on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day.

Escorted by the President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage.

