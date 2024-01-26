Republic Day 2024 Parade: President Droupadi Murmu revives tradition, opts for horse-drawn buggy (WATCH)

President Droupadi Murmu breaks tradition by opting for a horse-pulled buggy over a modern presidential car at the upcoming 75th Republic Day Parade. The ceremonial preparations at the Presidents' Bodyguard (PBG) regiment showcased historical grandeur

In a historic departure from modern conventions, President Droupadi Murmu broke a four-decade hiatus by choosing a traditional horse-pulled buggy over the contemporary luxury presidential car for the upcoming 75th Republic Day Parade. The ceremonial preparations at the Presidents' Bodyguard (PBG) regiment added a touch of historical grandeur to the highly anticipated event.

The President, embracing traditions of the past, is set to embark on a ride down Kartavya Path, accompanied by troopers in striking red uniforms atop majestic horses. Elaborate preparations at the PBG regiment on Mother Teresa Road provide a glimpse into the meticulous process of reviving this time-honoured practice.

The selection of troopers to wear scarlet uniforms and ride two bay-coloured horses involves a rigorous process. Horses, bred at the Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps depots, undergo extensive training to acclimate to various sounds, ensuring a seamless display during the Republic Day Parade.

Amit Berwal, the commandant, proudly describes the PBG as a regiment of proficient cavalry horse riders, trained tank men, and daring paratroopers, making it a globally rare unit. Serving the only governor-general of India and 15 presidents since independence, the PBG remains an integral part of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“These daredevils walk on the blue skies and fly on their horses on the ground," remarked Colonel Berwal.

Contrary to being mere ceremonial participants, PBG’s horses have showcased their prowess in the sporting arena, winning over 75 medals in national and international equestrian events. Excellently trained for polo, these horses undergo rigorous training, from diet to healthcare, making them among the best-groomed animals in the country.

“They are part of the teams that have won laurels in various national and international sports events and have amassed over 75 medals in equestrian sports as of date," highlighted Naib Risaldar Kumar.

Preserving a 250-year-old legacy, the President's Bodyguard stands as the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, maintaining a timeless bond with horses. Among the few in the world to don Napoleon boots, the regiment marks its presence one gallop at a time, renewing a proud tradition during the Republic Day Parade.