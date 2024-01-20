Republic Day 2024: C-295 aircraft to debut over Kartavya Path

The IAF will showcase its newly-inducted Spain-origin C-295 transport aircraft during the Republic Day flypast on January 26. A total of 51 aircraft, including 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport aircraft, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft (Dakota) will be participating in different formations

Indian Air Force’s newly-inducted Spain-origin C-295 transport aircraft will be making its debut over Kartavya Path during the Republic Day flypast on January 26. In September 2023, the first of the 56 C-295 aircraft was inducted into the force. A total of 16 C-295 are being procured in a fly-away condition while another 40 will be manufactured in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

These aircraft will replace the legacy HS-748 Avro transport aircraft in service. Speaking at the Republic Day press preview, IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said: "A C-295 aircraft flanked by two C-130J ‘Super Hercules’ aircraft will fly in the Arjan formation during Republic Day fly past."

Marching contingent

A 144-member IAF marching contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil as supernumerary Officers.

"They will be marching to the tune ‘Sound Barrier’ played by 72 lAF musicians and three drum majors. The band will be led by Sergeant CA Daniel," said Wing Commander Manish Sharma while briefing the media persons.

A 144-member tri-service women contingent is participating in the parade. It is for the first time a total of 48 women personnel are participating in each service. A total of 48 Agniveer Vayu women will be participating in the contingent, Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Verma said. She will be marching as supernumerary Officer of the contingent.

Flypast

A total of 51 aircraft, including 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport aircraft, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft (Dakota) will be participating in different formations to enthral the audience. Besides, four helicopters of the Army and one P-8i maritime patrol aircraft of the Navy will also be flying in two separate formations.

Among the fighter aircraft participating in the flypast, include Mig-29, Sukhoi-30MKI, Rafale, Jaguar, and LCA Tejas while from helicopter segments, Mi-17 IV, LCH Prachand, ALS WSI, and C-295 are participating. Wing Commander Moghe said: "Tejas is participating for the second time in the flypast on Republic Day."