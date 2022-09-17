Religious fanaticism is increasing in country, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Noting the rise in religious fanaticism, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated, "To further their narrow interests, they sow thorns in societal relationships. They incite hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division among people is unjustified."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that 'religious fanaticism' is on the rise in the country and that 'communal forces' are attempting to divide society and sow discord.

After unfurling the national flag in Hyderabad on the occasion of 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day), Rao, while addressing the crowd, said that religious fanaticism would destroy the very life of the nation and lead to the deterioration of human relationships if it grows.

Rao, noting the rise in religious fanaticism, stated, "They sow thorns in societal relationships to further their narrow interests. With their venomous comments, they incite hatred among people. This kind of schism between people is unjustified."

On September 3, the Telangana government declared September 17 to be Telangana National Integration Day. On September 17, 1948, former Nizam-ruled Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union.

His remarks came during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day,' which the ruling TRS has renamed 'National Integration Day.'

Rao accused the 'disruptive forces' of distorting September 17, a symbol of national unity, of furthering their narrow and selfish political interests.

These forces, which have no connection to the historical events of September 17, he claims, are attempting to distort and pollute Telangana's bright history with petty politics.

