Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Religious fanaticism is increasing in country, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

    Noting the rise in religious fanaticism, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated, "To further their narrow interests, they sow thorns in societal relationships. They incite hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division among people is unjustified."

    Religious fanaticism is increasing in country, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that 'religious fanaticism' is on the rise in the country and that 'communal forces' are attempting to divide society and sow discord.

    After unfurling the national flag in Hyderabad on the occasion of 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day), Rao, while addressing the crowd, said that religious fanaticism would destroy the very life of the nation and lead to the deterioration of human relationships if it grows.

    Rao, noting the rise in religious fanaticism, stated, "They sow thorns in societal relationships to further their narrow interests. With their venomous comments, they incite hatred among people. This kind of schism between people is unjustified."

    On September 3, the Telangana government declared September 17 to be Telangana National Integration Day. On September 17, 1948, former Nizam-ruled Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union.

    His remarks came during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day,' which the ruling TRS has renamed 'National Integration Day.'

    Rao accused the 'disruptive forces' of distorting September 17, a symbol of national unity, of furthering their narrow and selfish political interests.

    These forces, which have no connection to the historical events of September 17, he claims, are attempting to distort and pollute Telangana's bright history with petty politics.

    Also read: TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did

    Also read: After PM Modi's decision, everyone celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day, says Home Minister Amit Shah

    Also read: KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did AJR

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did

    PM Modi's cheetah release 'tamasha' orchestrated to avoid national issues: Congress - adt

    PM Modi's cheetah release 'tamasha' orchestrated to avoid national issues: Congress

    Cheetahs return to India: Here's when the feline will prowl freely in the jungles kuno national park drb

    Cheetahs return to India: Here's when the feline will prowl freely in the jungles

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid AJR

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday - adt

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday

    Recent Stories

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing snt

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing?

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did AJR

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages RBA

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS

    Malaika Arora, Amrita to follow Kim Kardashian and her sister's path; so get set for desi version of 'KUWTK' RBA

    Malaika Arora, Amrita to follow Kim Kardashian and her sister's path; so get set for desi version of 'KUWTK'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon