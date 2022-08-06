Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    The Niti Aayog was started while recognising the fact that strong states make a strong nation, KCR said, adding, however, that the Centre's actions show that the initiative has gone astray as states are not included as equal partners in the national developmental agenda. 

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Hyderabad, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 8:17 PM IST

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will skip Sunday's Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, stating that the meeting would not be useful. 
     
    In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR said he would boycott the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog as a mark of strong protest against the Centre's 'discriminating' trend towards states.

    Also Read: ‘Over Rs 200-crore’ detected in I-T raids on TN film producers, financiers

    The nation can develop only when states develop, KCR told Prime Minister, adding that only economically vibrant and strong states can make the country strong.

    KCR further claimed that the Centre was not treating states as equal partners in the collective effort to make the nation strong and developed.

    Stating that a realisation had emerged from recent unpleasant happenings that the federal structure is being systematically eroded by some of the Centre's 'deliberate actions', the Telangana Chief Minister said the blatant discrimination against some states even in legitimate functions assigned to them in the Constitution leaves much to be desired.

    Targetting the Niti Aayog, KCR wrote to Prime Minister Modi that though the NITI Aayog had constituted a group of Chief Ministers in the beginning to give recommendations on developmental issues, the panel was kept aside, and the Centre is micromanaging schemes ignoring state-specific needs.

    Centre has also turned Nelson's eye even to the recommendations of NITI Aayog itself, KCR said.

    Citing an instance, KCR pointed out that even though there were recommendations from NITI Aayog for a grant of Rs 5,000 crore to Mission Kakatiya and Central assistance of Rs 19,205 to Mission Bhagiratha, the NDA government did not release any money for the schemes. However, the state government has completed both projects on its own.

    These examples, KCR said, were sufficient to conclude that the institution of NITI Aayog is rendered useless.

    The Niti Aayog was started while recognising the fact that strong states make a strong nation, KCR said, adding, however, that the Centre's actions show that the initiative has gone astray as states are not included as equal partners in the national developmental agenda. 

    Also Read: 'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mob attacks man in Maharashtra allegedly over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

    Mob attacks man in Maharashtra allegedly over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

    Over rs 200 crore detected in income tax raids on Tamil Nadu film producers financiers gcw

    ‘Over Rs 200-crore’ detected in I-T raids on TN film producers, financiers

    Know Vice President of India s salary allowances perks pension and more gcw

    Know Vice President of India's salary, allowances, perks, pension & more

    Delhi L G suspends 11 officials for lapses in implementation of excise policy gcw

    Delhi L-G suspends 11 officials for lapses in implementation of excise policy

    Govt suffered huge loss AAP blames Delhi s Ex LG Anil Baijal for excise policy graft gcw

    'Govt suffered huge loss': AAP blames Delhi's Ex L-G Anil Baijal for excise policy graft

    Recent Stories

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, India vs England, INDW vs ENGW: Smriti Mandhana fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs ENGW: Mandhana's fastest T20I 50 puts India in gold medal clash; Twitter thrilled

    Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she flaunts baby bump in brown dress

    Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she flaunts baby bump in brown dress

    China simulates Taiwan attack, conducts close-in missions

    China simulates Taiwan attack, conducts close-in missions

    Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies - gps

    Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon