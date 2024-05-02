'Have 3 challenges for Congress...': PM Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to come learn about Constitution from him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly challenged the Congress on reservation row during an election rally in Gujarat's Anand on Thursday (April 2). He gave three challenges to the Congress and its allies and asked them to give in writing that they will never implement religious-based quotas.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Anand, PM Modi said. "I have three challenges for the Congress and its whole ecosystem. First, I challenge Congress and its allies to give in writing that they will not change the Constitution to give reservation on a religious basis, and will not work to divide the country. Second, Congress should give in writing that it will not do burglary of reservation being given to SC, ST, and OBC, and it won't snatch their rights. Third, Congress should give in writing that Congress and its allies won't do the dirty vote bank politics in states where they have their governments. 'Shahzade', if you have the courage then come. If you have to learn how to live and die for the Constitution, then come to Modi."

PM Modi also slammed the INDI bloc for the vote-jihad pitch by its leader. Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam Khan had made the statement.

“A leader from the INDI alliance has exposed their strategy in front of the country. The INDI alliance has asked Muslims to go for Vote Jihad. This has come from an educated family, not from a child coming out of a Madrasa. INDI alliance is saying that all Muslims should get together and vote. The INDI alliance has insulted democracy and the Constitution. Any leader from Congress has yet to oppose this statement. They have given their tacit understanding. On one hand, the INDI alliance is trying to divide SC, ST, OBC and general categories, on the other hand, they are raising the slogan of Vote Jihad. This shows how dangerous their intentions are,” said PM Modi during a rally.

Last day, the Prime Minister accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of propagating falsehoods, alleging that they are misusing the Constitution to instill fear among the public. He denounced their claims that reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS communities would be revoked if the NDA secures power, labeling it as a baseless tactic to sway voters.

PM Modi emphasized that the reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and economically disadvantaged individuals from the general category were enshrined in the Constitution with the guidance of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

