Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Have 3 challenges for Congress...': PM Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to come learn about Constitution from him

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly challenged the Congress on reservation row during an election rally in Gujarat's Anand on Thursday (April 2). He gave three challenges to the Congress and its allies and asked them to give in writing that they will never implement religious-based quotas.

    'Have 3 challenges for Congress...': PM Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to come learn about Constitution from him anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 2, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 02) attacked the Congress party over reservation row while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand. He issued a challenge to the Congress, urging them to commit in writing that they will never implement religious-based quotas.

    Addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Anand, PM Modi said. "I have three challenges for the Congress and its whole ecosystem. First, I challenge Congress and its allies to give in writing that they will not change the Constitution to give reservation on a religious basis, and will not work to divide the country. Second, Congress should give in writing that it will not do burglary of reservation being given to SC, ST, and OBC, and it won't snatch their rights. Third, Congress should give in writing that Congress and its allies won't do the dirty vote bank politics in states where they have their governments. 'Shahzade', if you have the courage then come. If you have to learn how to live and die for the Constitution, then come to Modi."

    PM Modi also slammed the INDI bloc for the vote-jihad pitch by its leader. Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam Khan had made the statement. 

    “A leader from the INDI alliance has exposed their strategy in front of the country. The INDI alliance has asked Muslims to go for Vote Jihad. This has come from an educated family, not from a child coming out of a Madrasa. INDI alliance is saying that all Muslims should get together and vote. The INDI alliance has insulted democracy and the Constitution. Any leader from Congress has yet to oppose this statement. They have given their tacit understanding. On one hand, the INDI alliance is trying to divide SC, ST, OBC and general categories, on the other hand, they are raising the slogan of Vote Jihad. This shows how dangerous their intentions are,” said PM Modi during a rally.

    Last day, the Prime Minister accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of propagating falsehoods, alleging that they are misusing the Constitution to instill fear among the public. He denounced their claims that reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS communities would be revoked if the NDA secures power, labeling it as a baseless tactic to sway voters. 

    PM Modi emphasized that the reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and economically disadvantaged individuals from the general category were enshrined in the Constitution with the guidance of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala records sale of liquor worth Rs 1453 crore this year; Read rkn

    Kerala records sale of liquor worth Rs 1453 crore this year; Read

    'Those who chant Jai Shri Ram are Bhikaris': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage stirs another row (WATCH) vkp

    ‘Those who chant Jai Shri Ram are Bhikaris’: Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage stirs another row (WATCH)

    Pakistan Congress partnership fully exposed PM Modi after Fawad Chaudhry endorses Rahul Gandhi (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan-Congress partnership fully exposed': PM Modi after Fawad Chaudhry endorses Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Kerala man sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment over fatal crash in UK RKN

    Kerala man sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment over fatal crash in UK

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi? AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who is Shyam Rangeela, the comedian contesting against PM Modi in Varanasi?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain's video call goes viral, FIR lodged vkp

    Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain’s video call goes viral, FIR lodged

    Kerala records sale of liquor worth Rs 1453 crore this year; Read rkn

    Kerala records sale of liquor worth Rs 1453 crore this year; Read

    T20 World Cup 2024: Indian dairy giant Amul to sponsor USA cricket team in mega event snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Amul to sponsor USA and South Africa cricket team in mega event

    Janvhi Kapoor Chennai house now on Airbnb know how to book RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor's home NOW on Airbnb; actress' Chennai sea-facing villa booking starts from May 12; read details

    UCLA campus chaos: Anti-Israel protesters hurl 'shame on you' chants at police amid heavy deployment (WATCH) snt

    UCLA campus chaos: Anti-Israel protesters hurl 'shame on you' chants at police amid heavy deployment (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon