    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    A Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leader on Saturday parked his car in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade, who was in the city to attend 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations.

    According to reports, TRS leader Gosula Srinivas parked his vehicle in such a way that it blocked the way of Amit Shah's cavalcade, posing a significant risk to the Union Home Minister's security.

    He, however, was forced to move the car after the Home Minister's security intervened and asked him to do so.

    Speaking to the media, Srinivas claimed he parked the vehicle in tension and that it was vandalised by HM's security. Pictures of a vandalised car also surfaced on social media.

    While speaking to the media, the TRS leader said, "The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension."

    Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed away from Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations organised by Union Culture Ministry in Hyderabad to mark erstwhile Hyderabad State's accession to the Indian Union.

    With Telangana government celebrating September 17 as Telangana National Unity Day, the Chief Minister skipped the event organised by Government of India, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag and reviewed a colourful parade by the Central paramilitary forces.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka's Transport Minister B Sriramulu attended the event which saw performances by 1,200 artists from the three states.

    Erstwhile Hyderabad State, which was spread over Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, acceded to the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following India's military operation.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 2:37 PM IST
