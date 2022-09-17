After PM Modi's decision, everyone celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing to recognise Hyderabad Liberation Day. In his words, "I want to applaud Modi for deciding to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day as he recognised the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad on Saturday and lashed out at those who had 'turned back' on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and 'fear' of Razakars. Also, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing to recognise Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Without Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken many more years to be liberated. According to Shah, Patel knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, Akhand Bharat's dream would remain unfulfilled.

Shah added, "After so many years, there was a desire in this land for the Hyderabad Liberation Day to be celebrated with the participation of the government. However, 75 years have passed, and those who ruled this city could not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics."

Furthermore, Shah said, "So many people have pledged to celebrate Liberation Day during elections and protests. However, when they gained power, they turned back due to the fear of Razakars."

Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing to recognise Hyderabad Liberation Day. Everyone celebrated the day after PM Modi made the decision.

"They have fear; thus, they do not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day. I want to tell people to stop being afraid, and our country gained freedom 75 years ago; razakars cannot make decisions for it," added the home minister.

He said, "I want to applaud Modi for choosing to mark Hyderabad Liberation Day because he recognised the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana."

Shah was speaking at the Hyderabad Liberation Day event, which Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, among others, attended.

Following a police operation known as 'Operation Polo' that reached its conclusion on September 17, 1948, the State of Hyderabad, governed by the Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India.

(With inputs from PTI)

