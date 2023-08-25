Release order for ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi, his wife raises alarm; Madhumita Shukla's sister 'shocked'

The "bahubali-neta" family's impending release has raised suspicions for Nidhi, who believes that Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel might have been misled into approving the order.

The recent order by the Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla, has left her sister, Nidhi Shukla, "shocked."

The "bahubali-neta" family's impending release has raised suspicions for Nidhi, who believes that Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel might have been misled into approving the order.

Highlighting her concerns, Nidhi Shukla emphasized that a "contempt of court case" related to her sister's murder is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Expressing her concerns, Nidhi Shukla said, "The decision is shocking as I've been writing to the Uttar Pradesh government and the governor for the last 15 days, informing them that a plea (in connection with Madhumita's murder) has been filed and accepted in the Supreme Court. And a hearing will take place on August 25, at 11 am. Hence, I'm amazed on what basis was the order passed."

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the order, Nidhi continued, "I'm sure the Governor was mislead to give her stamp on this order. I request that till Supreme Court’s verdict isn't out, the order to release Amarmani and Madhumani Tripathi be stayed. I request the authorities to please show some respect for my years of struggle till the apex court's ruling."

The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration and Reforms Department's order to release Amarmani Tripathi and Madhumani Tripathi, the husband-wife duo serving life imprisonment for their role in the murder of Madhumita Shukla, has drawn attention.

The release order was issued with the approval of the Governor and mandates their release upon presenting a bond. Presently incarcerated in Gorakhpur Jail, the duo is set to be released as per the order.

Both Amarmani Tripathi and Madhumani Tripathi were convicted for their involvement in the murder of Madhumita and received life sentences from the Special Judge/Sessions Judge of Dehradun.

In response to this development, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi expressed his concerns, stating, "Releasing Amarmani is not fair at all. How can the government leave a person of criminal background, found guilty in the CBI investigation? The petition is being heard in the Supreme Court. Madam Governor herself is a woman. At least she should be well aware of the facts of the horrific Madhumita murder case. It was an extremely shocking incident."

