From Kannada school to Chandrayaan: The inspiring journey of scientist Sudhindra Bindagi

Scientist Sudhindra Venkannacharya Bindagi's remarkable journey from his early education in Kannada to his pivotal role as the Head of the Thermal Design Department for Chandrayaan 3 has brought immense pride to the people of Karnataka.

Hailing from the village of Soraturu in Gadag district, Sudhindra Bindagi's commitment to his mother tongue echoes through his achievements.

Sudhindra's educational foundation was rooted in Kannada, having completed his primary schooling at Government School in Gadag city, followed by high school at Vidyadana Educational Institute.

His affinity for science led him to pursue it at Jagadguru Tontadarya College, where he strongly advocates for education in one's mother tongue, believing it fosters a deeper understanding of subjects.

A firm believer that art resonates best in one's native language, Sudhindra emphasizes the rapid emotional connection formed when messages are conveyed in the mother tongue.

While some may hold the notion that an English-medium education guarantees a brighter future, Sudhindra, a Kannada enthusiast, encourages children to shed any inferiority complex and embrace primary and secondary education in Kannada.

Sudhindra's journey from a Kannada-medium education to his role at ISRO showcases his exceptional dedication. After graduating with a BTech degree from IIT Suratkal, he joined ISRO in 1986, embarking on a remarkable 37-year tenure at the esteemed Indian Space Research Organisation. His contributions span numerous projects, including the Chandrayaan mission.

Starting as a Design Engineer, Sudhindra's trajectory saw him rise through various roles, eventually leading 150 scientists as the Director of the Thermal Department.

In the realm of space exploration, managing thermal control is of paramount importance, particularly for lunar missions. Machines operating in space, including those on the Moon's surface, necessitate temperatures akin to Earth's atmosphere.

Sudhindra excelled in overseeing Thermal Design, Thermal Control Fabrication, Implementation, and Testing Sections. His expertise contributed to prestigious projects like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.

As Sudhindra Bidagi bid adieu to his role as the Head of ISRO's thermal department, he retired on July 21, shortly after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 on July 14. His retirement aligned with the landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface, a fitting culmination of his career.

Reflecting on his journey, Sudhindra acknowledges the formative role of the Veeranarayan temple environment and the discipline it instilled in him. His gratitude extends to his school teachers, especially Guru Makandar, whose dedication to education left an indelible mark on him.

Sudhindra's connection to his childhood days was rekindled through the School Bank Savings Scheme, a testament to his enduring commitment to education.

Sudhindra Bindagi's involvement as a key scientist in the successful Chandrayaan 3 project stands as a source of immense pride for the Gadag district. His journey exemplifies the power of education in one's mother tongue and its ability to fuel extraordinary achievements.