'I spy you': ISRO shares pictures of Chandrayaan-3 Lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

With its mobility operations initiated, Pragyan is set to undertake a crucial mission over the next 13 days, gathering vital data concerning the Moon's elemental composition. Concurrently, the lander will conduct an in-depth study of the lunar landscape.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled captivating images of Chandrayaan-3 Lander captured by the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. In a tweet, ISRO playfully remarked, "I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander! Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), boasting the most advanced lunar resolution available, captured Chandrayaan-3 Lander following its successful touchdown on 23/2³/23."

However, intriguingly, moments after the images were shared, the tweet in question mysteriously disappeared from ISRO's timeline. The brief appearance of these snapshots has piqued curiosity and raised questions about the potential significance of the images and their sudden removal.

Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: India can strike gold at lunar south pole

After Vikram Lander achieved its triumphant lunar landing, the Pragyan rover embarked on its own expedition across the Moon's surface, as confirmed by ISRO on Thursday. With its mobility operations initiated, Pragyan is set to undertake a crucial mission over the next 13 days, gathering vital data concerning the Moon's elemental composition. Concurrently, the lander will conduct an in-depth study of the lunar landscape.

Yet, the journey doesn't end there. Following this mission phase, Chandrayaan-3 will inevitably become dormant once the sunlight dwindles. However, there remains hope that the mission may be rejuvenated as the Sun's light rekindles, potentially heralding a resurgence of this remarkable endeavor.

From Kannada school to Chandrayaan: The inspiring journey of scientist Sudhindra Bindagi