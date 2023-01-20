Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Refer to Constitution': Delhi LG VK Saxena's response to Arvind Kejriwal's 'headmaster' remark

    In his letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said, 'you have made various statements in and out the State Assembly which have been severally and substantively misleading, untrue and derogatory,' after Kejriwal accused the Centre of interfering in the functioning of his government. 
     

    Refer to Constitution: Delhi LG VK Saxena's response to Arvind Kejriwal's 'headmaster' remark
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "Who is the LG, where did he come from?" remark in the Assembly, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, responded through a letter, requesting him to refer to the Constitution for the answer.

    In his letter to Delhi CM, the Lieutenant Governor said, 'you have made various statements in and out the State Assembly which have been severally and substantively misleading, untrue and derogatory.'

    On Tuesday, Kejriwal accused the Centre of interfering in the functioning of his government once more, saying, "Who is LG? Where has he come from? I am the Chief Minister...and nearly two crore people in Delhi elected me." 

    LG Saxena sarcastically responded by saying, "As to 'who is LG' and 'where did he come from,' can be answered if you were curious, refer to the Constitution of India, others do not deserve a reply because they cater to a very low level of discourse."

    "I believe it is appropriate to bring a few issues to your attention to aid you in fully understanding and addressing the challenges. In doing so, I am not acting as a 'headmaster,' but rather as a benevolent and conscientious representative of the people," LG Saxena highlighted in his letter.

    The Chief Minister made the 'headmaster' remark during a march to the LG's office on Monday, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders. He made the same remark the next day in the Delhi Assembly.

    Saxena also mentioned Kejriwal's mega march on Monday in his letter. He said, "I learned from the media that you left the Assembly on Monday and protested outside Raj Niwas with others, seeking to speak with me. I invited you and the Deputy Chief Minister to visit me. I would have delighted to have you over and serve lunch as well.

    However, you chose not to attend under the pretext of meeting with all of your MLAs. You would appreciate that, given the short notice and sudden demand on your part, it would not have been possible to meet 70-80 individuals," he added.

    He further drew a comparison of enrolment and attendance at government schools before and after the AAP administration took over, in what may be interpreted as the ruling party's promises of improving educational conditions. He also stressed that the idea for teacher training in Finland was not rejected, but merely a 'cost-benefit analysis' was requested.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
