'Tomorrow we could be at Centre': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid tussle with LG VK Saxena

The AAP chief further claimed the LG told him during a meeting that the BJP won 104 seats in the MCD polls because of him and that the saffron party would win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the next general elections.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 17) said that tomorrow it could be his party at the Centre amid the ongoing tussle between the government in the national capital and LG VK Saxena.

"Time is very powerful, nothing is permanent in the world. If one thinks that one will remain in power forever, then that's not going to happen. Today we're in power in Delhi and they're (BJP) in power in Centre, tomorrow it might happen we'll be in power in Centre," CM Kejriwal said.

Addressing the legislative assembly on the second day of the winter session, Delhi CM said that LG Saxena has stopped teachers from getting training from Finland. He said that LG puts on hold important files and creates hindrances in the working of the government.

"They (BJP) don't want teachers to visit Finland. Many MPs of the BJP and their children have studied in foreign countries...If we want to provide better education to children of the poor, then who're they to stop? It's a feudal mindset & Delhi LG has that mindset," he added.

The Delhi CM also alleged that the LG suffers from a feudal mindset and said that the LG does not want the poor children in Delhi to get good education.

"Who is LG, where has he come from? He is sitting on our heads. Will he decide where we should send our children to study? Our country is lagging because of such people with a feudal mindset," he added.

Kejriwal also said the LG does not have the power to make decisions on his own, adding that LG does not even follow the Supreme Court's order.