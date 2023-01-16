Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: LG VK Saxena gives nod to convening of meeting; MCD mayor election to be held on January 24

    The Delhi LG's approval comes after the mayoral elections had to be postponed due to chaos at the MCD's first house meeting. After a scuffle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, the first meeting on January 6, 2023, ended without the election of the mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members.

    Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to house meeting; MCD mayor election to be held on January 24 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the convening of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting on January 24, an LG House official said on Monday, January 16, 2023. The meeting is regarding the oath-taking of councillors and the election of a mayor and deputy mayor.

    In its note, the Lt Governor's office said, "I have perused the note at pre pages, and as proposed, I approve the convening of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi meeting on January 24 at 11:00 am."

    The Delhi LG's approval comes after the mayoral elections had to be postponed due to a ruckus at the MCD's first house meeting. After a scuffle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, the first meeting on January 6, 2023, ended without the election of the mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members. 

    The meeting will convene at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, 4th floor, A-Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, at 11:00 am, confirmed the officials.

    The chaos happened over the presiding officer's decision to administer the oath to the ten aldermen. Both political parties got into a heated debate. Not just was the oathtaking interrupted and stopped, but the meeting was also disrupted. The AAP councillors, including those of the presiding officers, stood on tabletops. In response, the BJP raised anti-AAP slogans, against its chief, Arvind Kejriwal.

    During the uproar, both camps claimed the other camp assaulted their councillors. AAP alleged that the BJP made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the mayor and deputy mayor elections. In contrast, the BJP claimed that the AAP councillors came prepared to disrupt the aldermen's oath and assaulted BJP councillors, including women.

    In December, AAP ended the BJP's 15-year reign at the MCD by winning 134 of the total 250 wards. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

    Also Read: MCD Mayor elections: House adjourned after BJP, AAP councillors clash

    Also Read: MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    Also Read: Delhi Assembly Session starts from today; AAP likely to raise issue of LG's 'interference'

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC refuses to entertain plea to declare crisis in Uttarakhand Joshimath a national disaster gcw

    'Being heard in High Court': SC refuses to entertain plea to declare Joshimath crisis as a national disaster

    Centre owes Bengal Rs 6,000 crore for MGNREGA scheme: CM Mamata Banerjee AJR

    Centre owes Bengal Rs 6,000 crore for MGNREGA scheme: CM Mamata Banerjee

    Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to expelled BJP leader to attend daughter's wedding AJR

    Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to expelled BJP leader to attend daughter's wedding

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details

    PM Modi virtually interacts with Agniveers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends session AJR

    PM Modi virtually interacts with Agniveers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends session

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla BOLD, SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress' latest video on Instagram is a must-watch for all her fans-WATCH RBA

    Namrata Malla BOLD, SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress' latest video on Instagram is a must-watch

    SC refuses to entertain plea to declare crisis in Uttarakhand Joshimath a national disaster gcw

    'Being heard in High Court': SC refuses to entertain plea to declare Joshimath crisis as a national disaster

    Centre owes Bengal Rs 6,000 crore for MGNREGA scheme: CM Mamata Banerjee AJR

    Centre owes Bengal Rs 6,000 crore for MGNREGA scheme: CM Mamata Banerjee

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility' vma

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility'

    iPhone 14 Samsung Galaxy S22 Google Pixel 7 more Check out top 5 deals on Amazon Great Republic Day Flipkart Big Saving Days sale gcw

    iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7 & more: Check out top 5 deals on Amazon, Flipkart sale

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon