Delhi: LG VK Saxena gives nod to convening of meeting; MCD mayor election to be held on January 24

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the convening of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting on January 24, an LG House official said on Monday, January 16, 2023. The meeting is regarding the oath-taking of councillors and the election of a mayor and deputy mayor.

In its note, the Lt Governor's office said, "I have perused the note at pre pages, and as proposed, I approve the convening of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi meeting on January 24 at 11:00 am."

The Delhi LG's approval comes after the mayoral elections had to be postponed due to a ruckus at the MCD's first house meeting. After a scuffle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, the first meeting on January 6, 2023, ended without the election of the mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members.

The meeting will convene at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, 4th floor, A-Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, at 11:00 am, confirmed the officials.

The chaos happened over the presiding officer's decision to administer the oath to the ten aldermen. Both political parties got into a heated debate. Not just was the oathtaking interrupted and stopped, but the meeting was also disrupted. The AAP councillors, including those of the presiding officers, stood on tabletops. In response, the BJP raised anti-AAP slogans, against its chief, Arvind Kejriwal.

During the uproar, both camps claimed the other camp assaulted their councillors. AAP alleged that the BJP made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the mayor and deputy mayor elections. In contrast, the BJP claimed that the AAP councillors came prepared to disrupt the aldermen's oath and assaulted BJP councillors, including women.

In December, AAP ended the BJP's 15-year reign at the MCD by winning 134 of the total 250 wards. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

