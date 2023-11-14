Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rare naxal encounter at Karnataka-Kerala border injures one after years of inactivity

    Naxal resurgence near Karnataka-Kerala border sparks concern as gunfire erupts during a border breach attempt. Kodagu police heighten security at Kutta checkpost and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, tribal families in Kodagu's Bendebetta Hadi struggle with incomplete government-sanctioned houses, facing delays and insufficient infrastructure, highlighting administrative neglect in providing adequate housing.

    Rare naxal encounter at Karnataka-Kerala border injures one after years of inactivity vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    After a decade of relative quiet, the resurgence of Naxal activity has sparked concern on the edge of Karnataka, particularly along the Karnataka-Kerala border. Naxals, reportedly active in Kerala, engaged in gunfire with the police while attempting to breach the Karnataka border.

    A shootout ensued between the Naxals and the police along the Kodagu-Kerala border, resulting in an injury to one Naxal. The incident unfolded near Waynadu in Kerala. There are apprehensions that Naxalites entrenched in Kerala's forests might infiltrate Karnataka's border district of Kodagu.

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad

    Responding to the escalated threat, Kodagu police are on high alert. Additional security measures have been implemented near the Kutta checkpost. Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan personally inspected the Kutta check post in the wake of the incident.

    To manage the situation, blockades have been imposed in Kutta, Parakatageri, Birunani, and Teralu. The Deputy Superintendent of Police from Virajpet and a dedicated team have stationed themselves in the area. The District Superintendent of Police has urged locals to report any suspicious individuals and instructed vigilance at medical shops and hospitals, as an injured Naxal might seek medical aid.

    Housework lay incomplete for tribals of Kodagu

    The tribals of the Bendebetta tribe in Kushalanagar taluk of Kodagu district continue to face housing issues. Despite government schemes aimed at providing improved housing for tribal communities, negligence by authorities has led to unfinished brick houses lacking essential amenities.

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    About 18 families in Bendebetta Hadi were sanctioned houses three years ago, yet these structures remain incomplete without windows, doors, or proper infrastructure. Delays in the completion of these houses have left tribal families in limbo, unable to live comfortably in these unfinished dwellings.

    Chandra, who undertook the construction work, received partial payments at different stages of completion but failed to finish the project. This situation highlights the plight of tribal families awaiting suitable housing due to administrative lapses.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It was an honour to have you Elon Musk apologises for not meeting Piyush Goyal at Tesla factory gcw

    'It was an honour...' Elon Musk apologises for not meeting Piyush Goyal at Tesla factory

    Kerala: Toddler accidentally crushed to death by car driven by relative rkn

    Kerala: Toddler accidentally crushed to death by car driven by relative

    Aluva rape and murder case: 'Court's verdict a strong warning to offenders,' says CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: 'Court's verdict a strong warning to offenders,' says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    PM Modi slams Congress, accuses party of accepting defeat ahead of MP Elections AJR

    PM Modi slams Congress, accuses party of accepting defeat ahead of MP Elections

    Aluva rape and murder case verdict Timeline: From Crime to Capital punishment anr

    Aluva rape and murder case Timeline: From Crime to Capital punishment

    Recent Stories

    7 healthy benefits of eating green vegetable leaves rkn

    7 healthy benefits of eating green vegetable leaves

    'Papa Meri Jaan' song out: 'Animal' new song touches emotions with an absent father's love RKK

    'Papa Meri Jaan' song out: 'Animal' new song touches emotions with an absent father's love

    It was an honour to have you Elon Musk apologises for not meeting Piyush Goyal at Tesla factory gcw

    'It was an honour...' Elon Musk apologises for not meeting Piyush Goyal at Tesla factory

    cricket Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023

    Kerala: Toddler accidentally crushed to death by car driven by relative rkn

    Kerala: Toddler accidentally crushed to death by car driven by relative

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon