    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad

    The Kerala police Thunderbolts special forces apprehended two Maoists in Wayanad on Tuesday (Nov 7). They were arrested after a gun battle between the forces and the Maoists. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    Wayanad: A gun battle broke out between Kerala Police Thunderbolts special forces team and Maoists in a forest area at Thalappuzha, near Periya in Wayanad district late on Tuesday (Nov 7). According to the police, there have been no reports of casualties on either side as of yet. Following their "assault" by the armed irregulars, the Thunderbolts apparently had to resort to coverfire.

    The police detained two from the gang of four - Chandru and Unnimaya, both allegedly top cadres of the Bansura Dalam of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). A large police force has been deployed at the forest borders. 

    Anish's home in Chapparam Colony was visited by a group of four armed Maoists last night at approximately 7:00 p.m. Before sitting down to dinner, they charged their cell phones at home. This time, Thunderbolt's move was extremely covert. Thunderbolt had already taken up a position at Chapparam Colony around noon. From a distance, they kept an eye on every step the Maoists made towards the colony.

    The action was to apprehend the Maoists as they were about to leave the home. However, one of the family members came out in the interim. They raised a ruckus when they spotted Thunderbolt in the backyard. After that, the Thunderbolt group opened fire, encircled the home, and made a surrender demand. Two persons fled at this moment. The officers were fired upon by two Maoists within the house. The Thunderbolt squad entered the house and apprehended them.

    Two people who were apprehended were shifted to Kalpetta. The family has been shifted to a relative's house. The house is still under police cordon. More police personnel have reached Chapparam Colony. Special surveillance has also been instituted in hospitals on the borders of Kannur and Wayanad. The police aims to capture the one who opened fire and is expected to come back to receive medical aid.

