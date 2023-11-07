Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

The situation at the local polling booth Gudhdi indicates a 16% voter turnout so far. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Naxals had surrounded a polling booth, the Chhattisgarh police clarified that this information was incorrect, and the voting process is progressing without disruption.

In a recent development, an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces erupted on Tuesday (November 7) in the dense jungles of Abujhmad, located in the naxal-infested Bastar region of Narayanpur district. Fortunately, the encounter concluded with the Maoists retreating and no casualties among the security personnel. The incident specifically occurred within the Tadur jungle of Orchha.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel optimistic about high voter turnout in Naxal-hit regions

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed optimism regarding increased voter turnout in Naxal-affected regions. He attributes this positive trend to significant progress made during his five-year tenure, leading to a decline in Naxalism-related incidents.

Baghel noted that while larger Naxal incidents were common in the past, smaller incidents have now become the exception, signifying an improvement in the region's security situation. He anticipates this positive trend to continue, resulting in a substantial voter turnout in the Naxal-affected areas.

Chhattisgarh, with its 90-member legislative assembly, is conducting elections in two phases. The first phase began on November 7, with the second phase scheduled for November 17. Notably, among the 20 constituencies participating in the first phase, 12 are located in the Bastar division, an area that has faced significant Naxal-related challenges in the past.

