Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported

    The situation at the local polling booth Gudhdi indicates a 16% voter turnout so far. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Naxals had surrounded a polling booth, the Chhattisgarh police clarified that this information was incorrect, and the voting process is progressing without disruption.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Maoists clash with security forces near Banda polling station, no casualties reported AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    In a recent development, an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces erupted on Tuesday (November 7) in the dense jungles of Abujhmad, located in the naxal-infested Bastar region of Narayanpur district. Fortunately, the encounter concluded with the Maoists retreating and no casualties among the security personnel. The incident specifically occurred within the Tadur jungle of Orchha.

    The situation at the local polling booth Gudhdi indicates a 16% voter turnout so far. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Naxals had surrounded a polling booth, the Chhattisgarh police clarified that this information was incorrect, and the voting process is progressing without disruption.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel optimistic about high voter turnout in Naxal-hit regions

    Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed optimism regarding increased voter turnout in Naxal-affected regions. He attributes this positive trend to significant progress made during his five-year tenure, leading to a decline in Naxalism-related incidents.

    Baghel noted that while larger Naxal incidents were common in the past, smaller incidents have now become the exception, signifying an improvement in the region's security situation. He anticipates this positive trend to continue, resulting in a substantial voter turnout in the Naxal-affected areas.

    Chhattisgarh, with its 90-member legislative assembly, is conducting elections in two phases. The first phase began on November 7, with the second phase scheduled for November 17. Notably, among the 20 constituencies participating in the first phase, 12 are located in the Bastar division, an area that has faced significant Naxal-related challenges in the past.

    'Don't know how you do it, but...': Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt over stubble burning

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested rkn

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested

    Delhis choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning AJR

    Delhi's choking air quality is health 'murder': Supreme Court's stern warning

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Priyanka Gandhi presented with empty bouquet on stage video goes viral WATCH gcw

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi presented with empty bouquet on stage (WATCH)

    Human trafficking, drug dealing surged in Congress rule: PM Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh AJR

    'Human trafficking, drug dealing surged in Congress rule': PM Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

    Mizoram Election 2023 Centenarian gives couple goals as he cast his vote along with 86 year old wife gcw

    Mizoram Election 2023: Centenarian gives couple goals as he cast his vote along with 86-year-old wife

    Recent Stories

    football Arsenal vs PGMOL: Fuming Gunners compile list of decisions gone against them; call for better officiating snt

    Arsenal vs PGMOL: Fuming Gunners compile list of decisions gone against them; call for better officiating

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Telengana MLA K. Kavitha calls for urgent action to safeguard Indian women

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan finally gets candid about Orhan Awatramani in the popular chat show

    Football Recruitment to Injuries: Manchester United's roadblocks in their Champions League quest osf

    Recruitment to Injuries: Manchester United's roadblocks in their Champions League quest

    Samsung Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf Here is why you should try it gcw

    Samsung's Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf; Here's why you should try it

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon