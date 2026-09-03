UP Congress president Ajay Rai questioned whether the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as the new CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust would recover allegedly lost funds and restore devotee trust, demanding action against those involved.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Wednesday questioned whether the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (retd) as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust would bring back devotees’ trust and recover money allegedly lost from the temple trust.

Reacting to Mishra’s appointment, Rai asked whether bringing in a new CEO and new members to the trust would restore donations made by devotees and whether action would be taken against those allegedly involved in wrongdoing.

“Will appointing a new CEO or bringing in new people in the Trust bring back the donations by devotees? Has action been taken against the thieves?” Rai said.

He questioned why action had not been taken against those he alleged were responsible for the alleged financial irregularities, naming Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Govind Dev Giri, while also referring to Nripendra Misra.

“Will the retired Air Marshal take action against these thieves and send them to jail? When will the action be taken and the stolen money be brought back?” the Congress leader asked.

Rai further said that the trust would regain the confidence of devotees only when concrete action was taken against those accused of wrongdoing and the allegedly missing money was recovered.

He also raised questions over the choice of the new CEO, saying that the Ram Mandir is the birthplace of Lord Ram and arguing that a Shankaracharya should have been appointed to the position.

“This is Lord Ram’s birthplace. Any Shankaracharya should have been appointed for this position,” Rai said.

His comments came after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court.

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted for selection of the CEO. He has 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership experience and has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

New CEO Considers Role a 'Blessing of Lord Ram'

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), on his appointment, said that it is a great fortune for him to be chosen for the role and he considers it a blessing of Lord Ram.

In his first interview after being named CEO of the Ram Temple, he told ANI that he had got the opportunity to serve Ram Mandir and the devotees.

He said he would serve in the new role after 43 years of service to the nation in the Indian Air Force.

"I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts," he said.

"As I said, I would like to thank the selection committee, Sri Ram Mandir Trust and Lord Ram for having chosen me for this responsibility. I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well," he added.

Probe Into 'Crores' Still Unanswered, Says Congress MP

Also, on new trustees and the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Congress MP Kumari Selja said, "I don't know about others, but the CEO is a (retired) Air Marshal. He was dedicated to protecting the nation. We hope that he will do good work. But we don't know the background of the others. We saw what happened earlier. There was theft right under their nose, before the Govt. There has been no answer to that so far. There was a so-called SIT. We still don't know where the crores of rupees went. It must have gone to just one place."

Priest Welcomes Appointment, Urges Focus on Traditions

Earlier, Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das welcomed the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (retired) as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying the armed forces veteran was “fortunate” to get the opportunity to work at the Ram Temple.

Das urged Mishra to ensure that worship at the temple is conducted according to Vaishnav traditions and called for all gaushalas in Ayodhya to be adopted by the Trust.

(ANI)