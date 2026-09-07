A multi-storey boys’ PG hostel collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, leaving three dead and several students feared trapped. NDRF, police and fire teams continue the rescue operation.

In what can only be described as a tragic accident, a multi-storey boys’ PG hostel collapsed in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi. At least three people have died as of now whereas around 40-50 students are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site of the incident and later met health authorities at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Topmost Priority Is To Save Lives: Rekha Gupta

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the topmost priority of the administration at this point is to save lives of those trapped under the debris. The rescue mission would not stop and officials were present at the spot to oversee the operations.

Chief Minister further added that there would be no compromise on the rescue mission and those involved in the tragedy would be held accountable.

Basement Work and Displaced Pillar Being Probed

As per the Chief Minister, the building was quite old, and some repairs or constructions were going on. A pillar had apparently moved while excavating the basement, and consequently, the building fell apart.

The building was used for the purpose of paying guests, and there were students present in the building at that time. But the reason for the collapse, along with the full details of construction work, is under investigation.

Emergency Call Received by Police at 1:34 PM

Delhi Police said that South Campus Police Station got information regarding the collapse via PCR call around 1:34 PM on Sunday.

As stated in the preliminary report of an officer, there were apparently around 40–50 students who might have been present in the building when it collapsed. But the number of people trapped under the debris is still to be determined.

‘Hostel Days’ Boys PG Building Collapse

The residents informed that the fallen structure was a boys PG. As per the information provided by the witness to ANI, the five-storey building is called as “Hostel Days” which is mainly used for boys students.

The witness also alleged that there is another collapsed building near this structure. The residents added that it can be known how many students were trapped after taking into account the records of hostel.

Several Students Injured; Rescue Operation Going On

The witnesses informed that few students have suffered serious injuries. It is also being difficult for the rescue workers to lift off the heavy debris and free those who are still trapped.

The NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and other forces are working in darkness. Few 6-7 students have already been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. According to the hospital, two students admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre are in very serious condition.