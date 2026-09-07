Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay alleged the ED accused the DMK of corruption via party funds, naming MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Senthil Balaji. He also cited the Sarkaria Commission report and criticised the party's mindset about voters.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. Vijay claimed that the ED had mentioned Former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds. He further alleged that the Sarkaria Commission report had accused former Chief Minister Karunanidhi of abusing his official position as Chief Minister.

CM Vijay quotes Sarkaria Commission, ED against DMK

Addressing the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "The DMK challenged me to open three department files which I said were corrupt during the previous DMK regime. Before I open them, I want to read the Sarkaria Commission report on the DMK government's corruption in 1988. The Sarkaria Commission, in its report, has highlighted and accused former Chief Minister Karunanidhi of abusing his official position as Chief Minister. “The Enforcement Directorate has also accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. The ED mentioned that during the last regime, MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister Senthil Balaji collected money in the name of party funds,” he further said.

He also hit out at the DMK, alleging that a party leader had said that people who did not vote for the party should die, and questioned why the DMK should remain a political party with such a mindset. "A DMK leader said that people who don't vote for them should die. The same people have been voting for them for the last 50 years. I ask, why should the DMK remain a political party with such a mindset?” the chief minister said.

Pledges police reforms, appeals against remarks on women

On law and order, Vijay said steps would be taken to immediately fill vacancies in the Police Department and that the department would be digitalised with additional features. He said the Police Department would function freely without any interference. "Steps will be taken to fill the vacancies in the Police Department immediately. The Police Department will be digitalised with more features. The Police Department will act freely without any interference. Before concluding my speech, with regard to law and order, speech is a personal right for everyone. I request people not to make defamatory remarks against women,” he said.

Following the row over LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged remarks on actor Trisha, Vijay also appealed to people not to make defamatory remarks against women, saying that while political criticism could be harsh, there should be no defamatory remarks against women. He said women were the main reason behind his political victory and asserted that he would not tolerate abusive language against them.

'Will not tolerate any abusive language against women'

“Before anyone speaks in such a manner, they should think of the women in their own family. Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women,” CM Vijay said.

Udhayanidhi allegedly made a double-meaning remark during a Cauvery protest meeting in August, a comment the DMK claims has been maliciously "edited" and "misrepresented."

'People have not forgotten DMK's corruption'

"People have mandated leaders like Anna, MGR, NTR, and now Vijay. The DMK accuses the TVK government of scrapping schemes introduced by them. But the same DMK scrapped many schemes of the AIADMK government when they came to power. The DMK thinks the people of Tamil Nadu have forgotten their corruption and mistakes, but that is not the case — that is why the people have elected us," he added.(ANI)